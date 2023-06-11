Sport

Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title with third French Open

11 June 2023 - 18:59 By Julien Pretot
Novak Djokovic of Serbia lifts the trophy after victory against Casper Ruud of Norway in the men's singles final of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 11 2023.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia lifts the trophy after victory against Casper Ruud of Norway in the men's singles final of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 11 2023.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday.

The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open — at least three times.

Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third major final after Roland Garros and the US Open, got off to the better start with an early break.

Djokovic, however, rallied back to win the tiebreak, then cruised through the second set and tightened his grip when it mattered in the third.

The 36-year-old third seed sealed an emphatic win when Ruud sent a forehand wide on the second match point.

Djokovic said winning a record 23rd Grand Slam title was special given it was always the toughest one to win for him.

The Serbian has now won the most Grand Slams of any male player.

But of the 23 Grand Slams, only three have come at the French Open with rival Rafael Nadal, who has 22 majors, dominating on clay with 14 wins in Paris.

Djokovic has also won 10 times in Australia, three at the US Open and seven at Wimbledon.

“It is no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris because this tournament was really in my entire career the toughest to win,” Djokovic, who has played in the Paris final seven times, said to a cheering crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“A lot of emotions here on this court, also off the court,” he said, after lifting the trophy aloft.

The 36-year-old won the title without Nadal in the tournament, with the Spaniard missing the Grand Slam due to an injury and surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the year.

“I am being fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams. It is an incredible feeling,” he said.

Djokovic can now extend his lead in Grand Slam victories with the season moving over to grass and Wimbledon, where he will bid for an eighth title.

Reuters

READ MORE

Swiatek reigns supreme at French Open by quelling Muchova

Poland's Iga Swiatek continued her dominance on Parisian clay with a third French Open crown in the last four years, defeating unseeded Czech ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA’s Ramphadi, Montjane make French Open history

South African wheelchair tennis athletes Donald Ramphadi and Kgothatso Montjane have emerged as Grand Slam champions in their respective divisions at ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Djokovic closes in on Major 23 as Alcaraz breaks down

Novak Djokovic made a huge leap towards a record 23rd men's Grand Slam title with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 French Open semi-final victory against an ailing ...
Sport
2 days ago

Swiatek’s safety net on clay a big confidence booster

Iga Swiatek goes into Saturday's French Open final as the overwhelming favourite having won the title twice at Roland Garros and knowing she has a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kosovo Olympic Committee seeks IOC disciplinary action against Djokovic

Kosovo Olympic authorities have asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open disciplinary proceedings against Novak Djokovic, accusing the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic accused of fanning political flames with Serbia-Kosovo message

Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after a five-set first-round defeat by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Double for Dijana as he decks David's Down time at Comrades Marathon Sport
  2. Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker dies Soccer
  3. Gallants’ relegation sees Free State government court other clubs to help ... Soccer
  4. Queen Gerda wins again as she smashes Frith's Comrades Down best time Sport
  5. Comrades Marathon cheating is ‘getting worse’ Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant