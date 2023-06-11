Sport

Queen Gerda wins again as she smashes Frith's Comrades Down best time

11 June 2023 - 11:20
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Gerda Steyn with trophy after wining the 2023 Comrades Marathon at the finishing at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on June 11 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Gerda Steyn claimed the second Comrades crown of her career as she scuppered Frith van der Merwe’s 34-year-old best time for the Down run on Sunday.

Steyn, who smashed the Up time when she won in her last outing in 2019, crossed the line in 5 hr 44 min 54 sec, almost 10 minutes better than the 5:54:43 mark from 1989.

She led from fairly early in the race and slowly stretched her lead as she worked, smiled and waved her way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. 

Adele Broodryk, third last year, was second in 5:56:26 and Carla Molinaro was third in 6:00:23.

