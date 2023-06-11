A team of 82 athletes will leave South Africa on Sunday to represent the county at the 2023 Special Olympic Summer Games in Berlin.
The Special Olympics SA team who will participate in various disciplines including golf, table tennis, tenpin bowling, bocce, basketball, soccer, horse riding and swimming will be accompanied by Ahmed Bham, head of Gift of the Givers (GoTG) search and rescue team who will provide medical support at no cost.
The NGO said Dr Qasim Bhorat, head of Gift of the Givers medical team will join Ahmed in Berlin at a later stage to augment medical care.
“We wish the team all the very best in their endeavours. It's not about winning but about appreciating the opportunity to meet fellow athletes from diverse nations with a view to strengthen the bonds as one humanity in an effort to build a just, free, democratic, peaceful and harmonious world,” GoTG said.
SA's Special Olympics team going for gold in Germany
At a send-off on Sunday, minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa expressed gratitude to Bham and GoTG for their continuous assistance to the Special Olympics team.
Kodwa was confident the team was ready to claim the medals in Germany.
“This morning I met with them to pass our well wishes on behalf of government and many South Africans I know are rallying behind our girls and boys.”
Since 2018, GoTG has assisted Special Olympics SA in training more than a hundred teachers and pupils in accredited first aid programmes in special needs schools in Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalanga. It has also provided medical screening, hygiene packs and food parcels to participants with limited economic means.
