Justin Ontong will bring his coaching expertise to his home union after agreeing terms to become the new head coach of the Boland side.
The position, vacant after JP Duminy became the Proteas white ball batting coach, is now filled by someone who was part of the previous Proteas coaching regime in charge of fielding. Ontong’s spot with the Proteas has since gone to Wandile Gwavu, previously of the Central Gauteng Lions.
Ontong, who was born in Paarl, returns to the region where he first learnt the game. The 43-year-old’s playing career lasted almost two decades in which he featured for Boland, Western Province and Gauteng. He played 44 internationals for the Proteas, making his debut in a One-Day International against the West Indies in Kingston in 2001.
Ontong played only two Tests and was caught up in controversy over South Africa’s quota system on his debut against Australia in 2002 when he was chosen over Jacques Rudolph after intervention from then United Cricket Board president Percy Sonn.
Ontong takes over coaching reins at Boland
Image: Anne Laing/Gallo Images
Nkwe to prioritise SA A side in attempt to help domestic game
Ontong was among the country’s most talented players and stylish batters, but his international career was largely a stop-start affair. He we was also a top fielder and harnessed those skills to create a coaching career that saw him appointed as the Proteas fielding coach for the tour to India in 2019.
He retained that position until Mark Boucher’s tenure ended last year.
Boland had been seeking a coach since Duminy’s promotion to the Proteas in March. They struggled last season in the Four-Day competition, finishing second last, earned fourth place in the One-Day Cup and were knocked out in the semifinals of the T20 Challenge, a tournament they won the year before.
“I have worked with several teams and understand what it takes to build a winning team,” Ontong said in a statement released by Cricket Boland. “My focus will be to ensure all the players are working towards the same goal and remain motivated. I am excited about the prospects of this new journey with the GbetsRocks.”
“Having Justin Ontong on board as the head coach of the GbetsRocks is an immense addition to our organisation,” said James Fortuin, CEO of Cricket Boland.
“We believe his tactical prowess and leadership skills will bring renewed energy to the team. With Ontong’s guidance and the GbetsRocks players’ dedication we are confident we will achieve our goals.”
