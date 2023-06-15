New punters can claim a bonus of up to R5,000 with a Betfred promo code

Of course, another big reason punters prefer to visit Betfred is that it offers fantastic promotions and bonuses for regulars and newbies. Take the current Welcome Bonus, for instance, which gives new players the opportunity to use the Betfred promo code “FREDMAX” and claim up to R5,000 in bonus funds.

Consider this article your guide to all things Betfred: it'll explain how new players can take advantage of the Welcome Bonus, highlight some of the bookie's other promotions and provide the answers to some frequently asked questions.

Visit Betfred.

First things first: what is a Betfred promo code?

A promotional code or bonus code is a code that enables players to pursue a particular bonus, promotion or offer.

For instance, new players need to enter the Betfred promo code “FREDMAX” during the registration process while creating their account to be eligible for the current Welcome Bonus. While existing players may need to enter a time-sensitive bonus code when making a deposit to opt in for a particular promotion.

Players should be sure to check the terms and conditions of each promotion, bonus or offer as there may be wagering requirements they need to fulfil before they can withdraw any payouts.

What is the Betfred Welcome Bonus for new players?

New customers who use the Betfred promo code “FREDMAX” when they sign up on the bookmaker's website can take advantage of the brand's Welcome Bonus, which is a First Deposit Match of up to R5,000.

With this Welcome Bonus in play, the bookie will match your first deposit up to R5,000. So, if your first deposit is R100, you can claim R100 in bonus funds. If your initial deposit is R5,000, you can claim R5,000 in bonus funds. That's provided you meet the necessary terms and conditions of the offer, of course.

This table highlights what you need to know Betfred's Welcome Bonus at a glance:

Bonus details: First Deposit Match up to R5,000 General Ts & Cs: Only for new players who are 18 years or older. (Scroll down for full list of Ts & Cs.) Wagering requirements: 5 x deposit bonus with at least 1/1 odds Minimum deposit: R100 Betfred promo code: FREDMAX



How to use the Betfred promo code to claim your Welcome Bonus

New players must enter the “FREDMAX” promo code for Betfred when creating their account to be eligible for the bookie's First Deposit Match Welcome Bonus.

Follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the Betfred website and click “Join” to create an account.

2. Start the registration process by entering your cellphone number; you'll then be sent a verification code via SMS. Enter the verification code on the website.

