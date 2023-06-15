New punters can claim a bonus of up to R5,000 with a Betfred promo code
Betfred offers many features that make for a great gaming experience — including a First Deposit Match Welcome Bonus
Visit Betfred and you'll soon discover why it's the preferred bookmaker of choice for many online punters in SA. It offers a vast range of sports and events you can wager on — there's soccer, basketball, tennis, baseball, handball and ice hockey to name just a few.
If you fancy a flutter in a virtual casino, you can click on over to the “Vegas Games” section of the Betfred website, where you'll find favourites such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, Spin & Win, Keno Max, Big 20 Keno, Winner’s Wheel and more.
Let’s not forget Betfred's user-friendly interface, which makes placing bets a simple and straightforward process, and its unique features such as live streaming, statistics and results tools. It's also convenient that there are different cash-out options and you can make payments via credit or debit cards, bank transfers, vouchers and EFT.
Of course, another big reason punters prefer to visit Betfred is that it offers fantastic promotions and bonuses for regulars and newbies. Take the current Welcome Bonus, for instance, which gives new players the opportunity to use the Betfred promo code “FREDMAX” and claim up to R5,000 in bonus funds.
Consider this article your guide to all things Betfred: it'll explain how new players can take advantage of the Welcome Bonus, highlight some of the bookie's other promotions and provide the answers to some frequently asked questions.
First things first: what is a Betfred promo code?
A promotional code or bonus code is a code that enables players to pursue a particular bonus, promotion or offer.
For instance, new players need to enter the Betfred promo code “FREDMAX” during the registration process while creating their account to be eligible for the current Welcome Bonus. While existing players may need to enter a time-sensitive bonus code when making a deposit to opt in for a particular promotion.
Players should be sure to check the terms and conditions of each promotion, bonus or offer as there may be wagering requirements they need to fulfil before they can withdraw any payouts.
What is the Betfred Welcome Bonus for new players?
New customers who use the Betfred promo code “FREDMAX” when they sign up on the bookmaker's website can take advantage of the brand's Welcome Bonus, which is a First Deposit Match of up to R5,000.
With this Welcome Bonus in play, the bookie will match your first deposit up to R5,000. So, if your first deposit is R100, you can claim R100 in bonus funds. If your initial deposit is R5,000, you can claim R5,000 in bonus funds. That's provided you meet the necessary terms and conditions of the offer, of course.
This table highlights what you need to know Betfred's Welcome Bonus at a glance:
|Bonus details:
|First Deposit Match up to R5,000
|General Ts & Cs:
|Only for new players who are 18 years or older. (Scroll down for full list of Ts & Cs.)
|Wagering requirements:
|5 x deposit bonus with at least 1/1 odds
|Minimum deposit:
|R100
|Betfred promo code:
|FREDMAX
How to use the Betfred promo code to claim your Welcome Bonus
New players must enter the “FREDMAX” promo code for Betfred when creating their account to be eligible for the bookie's First Deposit Match Welcome Bonus.
Follow these simple steps:
1. Visit the Betfred website and click “Join” to create an account.
2. Start the registration process by entering your cellphone number; you'll then be sent a verification code via SMS. Enter the verification code on the website.
3. Next, fill in your personal details. It's at this point that you'll also need to enter the promo code “FREDMAX” in the appropriate field on the registration form.
4. Once you've completed the registration process, log in to the Betfred website and proceed to the “Deposit” page to add funds to your account. (Remember, a minimum deposit amount of R100 is required to claim the First Deposit Match bonus.) The bookmaker will allocate the bonus funds to your bonus wallet within two hours of you having made your first deposit.
5. You can now start betting and work towards meeting the wagering requirements*
required to claim your bonus.
Can you use promo codes for Betfred on a mobile device?
Though the bookmaker does not provide a mobile app for its users, players can use the platform’s fully-optimised mobile version to easily place bets and access its numerous features.
New players can take advantage of the Welcome Bonus by entering the Betford promo code “FREDMAX” while registering an account using their mobile device, while existing punters can enter promo codes when making a deposit.
Other promotions and bonuses available on Betfred
Betfred offers an array of bonuses and promos for sports, Vegas games, horse racing and lotteries. It's also worth noting that a promo code is not always needed to opt in to these promotions.
Here's a taste of some of the current promotions on offer; visit the “Promotions” section of the Betfred website for more info and Ts & Cs:
|Betfred Offer
|Details
|Birthday Bonus
|Sign in to Betfred on your birthday and you'll find a R100 in your bonus wallet as a gift from the bookmaker.
|Invite a Friend Bonus
|You get an R50 bonus for each friend that signs up with Betfred through your referral link. Of course, both of you have to meet the relevant Ts & Cs.
FAQS about Betfred answered
Is Betfred a legit site that I can trust to place bets?
Yes, Betfred is licensed by several regulatory bodies and South African authorities to operate in the country.
*What are the Ts & Cs for the Betfred Welcome Bonus?
- The Betfred promo code “FREDMAX” for “First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus can only be used by newly registered customers above the legal age and who reside in SA.
- The “First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus will be equal to the value of your first deposit up to a maximum of R5,000.
- Accounts registered at the same physical address, using the same contact details (email, telephone etc) or from the same IP address, will only be eligible for one “First Deposit Match” Welcome Bonus.
- Ensure you meet the wagering requirement of the bonus by rolling over the bonus amount five times at odds of 1/1 or more to transfer the bonus amount to your main wallet.
- Bettors can also wager the bonus amount on multiple bets, but each leg of the bet must have a 1/4 odds or higher.
- Bettors can only use the bonus funds to place bets on live sport, prematch, specials, Big 20 Keno, greyhounds, Keno Max, outrights and lotteries.
- Bets placed on single numbers or bonus/powerball lotteries do not qualify to meet the wagering requirements. Also, the bookmaker does not allow bets to be placed on horse racing for this bonus.
- The bonus funds will expire if players do not meet the wagering requirements and transfer these funds to their main wallet within two months of getting the bonus.
- For queries, email support@betfred.co.za with your account user ID and “First Deposit Match” in the subject line.
This article was sponsored by Betfred.
Betting World (Pty) Ltd trading as Betfred SA is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. No persons under the age of 18 years are permitted to gamble. Warning: Gambling involves risk. By gambling on the Betfred website, you run the risk that you may lose. Winners know when to stop. National Responsible Gambling Programme: call 080-000-6008 or visit Responsiblegambling.org.za.