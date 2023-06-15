“Up to now, I have thoroughly enjoyed playing again, which is a good sign that one should continue doing it,” she said of her return to the court with Sunshine Coast Lightning.
Pretorius was named the Most Valuable Player at the last World Cup in 2019 where South Africa finished fourth as Proteas enjoyed an impressive run to the semifinals where they narrowly lost out on a place in the final to Australia.
“It was a great honour being named player of the tournament. Obviously you go out and just focus on the processes as you want to be the best you can be for your team,” said the 33-year-old.
“I know back then it was just doing the work and doing what I could control and then when you get awards like that it’s really just special. It is obviously a great honour to have received it, knowing I’m South African and knowing that I’m representing so much more than myself.
“I think what makes a good defender is someone who can adapt to whatever is presented. Knowing that netball is a very attacking game, you need to react to what the attackers give you, so it’s adapting but also dictating, if I can say it like that — adapting to counter them,” added Pretorius.
Netball Proteas stalwart Karla Pretorius believes they could end up on the podium at World Cup
Image: Reg Caldecott
Netball Proteas coach Norma Plummer recently didn’t want to make promises, but defensive stalwart Karla Pretorius is confident South Africa could end up on the podium at the World Cup.
The Proteas begin their campaign on July 28 against Wales and also face unpredictable Sri Lanka and Jamaica in the first preliminary stage at the tournament to be staged at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) next month.
“I definitely think we can end up on the podium,” was Pretorius’ unequivocal response when she was asked about the team’s chances on home soil.
Pretorius, who has given birth to her first child Kara, is happy to be back on court with the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball league.
“I have really valued the time that I had away from netball and coming back I was really excited and looking forward to the challenge, but also just playing again.
“Up to now, I have thoroughly enjoyed playing again, which is a good sign that one should continue doing it,” she said of her return to the court with Sunshine Coast Lightning.
Pretorius was named the Most Valuable Player at the last World Cup in 2019 where South Africa finished fourth as Proteas enjoyed an impressive run to the semifinals where they narrowly lost out on a place in the final to Australia.
“It was a great honour being named player of the tournament. Obviously you go out and just focus on the processes as you want to be the best you can be for your team,” said the 33-year-old.
“I know back then it was just doing the work and doing what I could control and then when you get awards like that it’s really just special. It is obviously a great honour to have received it, knowing I’m South African and knowing that I’m representing so much more than myself.
“I think what makes a good defender is someone who can adapt to whatever is presented. Knowing that netball is a very attacking game, you need to react to what the attackers give you, so it’s adapting but also dictating, if I can say it like that — adapting to counter them,” added Pretorius.
I can’t give guarantees: Netball Proteas coach Plummer on home World Cup
Pretorius is also thrilled with what a home Netball World Cup can do for the sport in South Africa.
“I think it’s great for women in sport that South Africa is hosting the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023. If you look at the Cricket World Cup that took place earlier this year, I think it just shows how much it means for women in sport.
“And this time around it’s going to be the same and then taking it even further for the game of netball. It’s good to just get the awareness out there and bring a lot of hope to women in sport, also allowing the opportunity for it to grow even further.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Chawane dreams of Netball World Cup success
Proteas to spring surprise at Netball World Cup, vows Maweni
Netball Proteas captain Msomi excited to lead the team at World Cup on home soil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos