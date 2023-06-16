Fowler, Schauffele lead U.S. Open with record 62s, Johnson in pursuit

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele shared the lead after a record-setting start to the U.S. Open on Thursday while Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy faltered late in a low-scoring day at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Fowler and world number six Schauffele fired matching eight-under-par 62s that marked the lowest round in U.S. Open history and equalled the lowest major round of all time.

A resurgent Fowler, making his first U.S. Open start since 2020, poured in a tournament-record 10 birdies to set the early pace and then waited to greet Schauffele, who was playing two groups behind, when the fellow American matched his score.

"I knew there were birdies to be made out here, but you have to drive it well and get the ball in position first," Fowler said.

"Yeah, did that, and from there just managed our way around really well."