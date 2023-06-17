Fan favorite Fowler seeks to revive career with U.S. Open run

Rickie Fowler, in the midst of reviving a golf career once brimming with promise, took a another major step in his journey back to relevance as he held the outright U.S. Open lead after a seesaw second round on Friday.

Fowler has not won a PGA Tour title since 2019 and sank to a career-low 185th in the rankings last September.

Yet all along, the Californian has remained one of the game's most popular players due in part to his contemporary fashion sense on the fairways.

But while Fowler's popularity has most often exceeded his performance, he has given renewed hope that a major breakthrough could be on the horizon with a two-day 130 total that tied the lowest 36-hole U.S. Open scoring record set by Martin Kaymer in 2014.

"I'm looking forward to the weekend. It's been a while since I've felt this good in a tournament, let alone a major," said Fowler.