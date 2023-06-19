Hollywood ending as Clark holds off McIlroy to win US Open

American Wyndham Clark announced himself as golf's newest star with a gutsy US Open triumph at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday to claim his first Major title.

Facing off against some of the game's biggest names in the shadow of Hollywood, Clark tuned out some late drama to clinch a one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy.

Clark wept tears of joy after he sank a short par putt on 18 to finish the championship on 10-under par 270 behind an impressive display of power and precision.

“I feel like I belong on this stage,” said Clark, who collected the trophy and winner's cheque of $3.6m.

“Even two, three years ago when people didn't know who I was, I felt like I could still compete against the best players in the world.”