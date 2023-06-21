Personal pain drives Ngidi to highlight GBV initiatives with youngsters

“I heard there is a township cricket programme here with six schools that play against each other. I want to get involved in that and help these guys to kick-start their careers. Even if that is not cricket so that they have something to do, rather than running the streets and doing god knows what.”

While the central topic and the message he wished to deliver was a serious one, Ngidi explained that the clinic was a useful distraction as he looks ahead to a busy international season that includes another Cricket World Cup.

“If you know you have a good chance of being selected, you jump ahead and start to think of what you would like to achieve there. Then by the time you get there you are mentally fatigued, you’ve already played all the games [in your head] before you’ve played the actual games,” he said.

“[Training clinics with kids] is how I let go of that stuff, because I am not thinking about cricket when I am here, so I try to do a lot of stuff on the side. It is something you think about, how you’d like to perform, how you performed in the last World Cup, what you would change... there is a danger, but we’ve played enough to catch ourselves when you find ourselves going down that road.”

