Zander Lombard, one of 16 South Africans entered to play the $2m (about R36.7m) BMW International Open in Munich, Germany, from Thursday to Sunday, said on Wednesday he was confident in his game despite missing the cut in his last tournament.
He also finished 71st in the European Open the week before that, but on the whole, he’s had an impressive year.
Ranked 29th on the DP World Tour, Lombard is the second-highest of the South African golfers playing at the Munich Eichenried golf course after 38-year-old Ockie Strydom at 14th.
“The game is in a really good spot,” said Lombard, who has pocketed €411,000 (about R8.3m) so far this season, largely thanks to his tied second spots in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and Jonsson Workwear Open in February and March. “I’m confident.”
The course could be suited to his game. “I think the course is set up to be a good test,” said the 28-year-old. “I think it’s going to be firm and bouncy, and it’s going to be hot during the week, with a couple of thunderstorms.
“But you’ll get reward for good golf. I think the leaders will be going low, but put yourself in contention in the first two days and anything can happen on the weekend on this course,” added Lombard, among seven South Africans in Munich to have earned more than a million euros throughout their careers.
Golf
Zander Lombard feeling good as South African golfers ready for Munich assault
Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Bryce Easton was another South African feeling good coming into the tournament.
“I had a couple of weeks off now and this is the first week of quite a long stretch [coming up]. But I feel like my game has been trending lately, so I'm looking forward to seeing where it's at after a couple of weeks at home,” said the England-based player who, at 35, is the sixth-oldest South African here and the fifth-lowest career earner with €509,000 (about R10.2m).
The key, he said, was managing expectations, especially when one felt good.
“It's difficult to ... just not get too ahead of yourself. When you are playing well, that doesn't mean you're going to shoot a good score. You've still just got to focus on each day, each shot, each week at a time.
“You're not guaranteed anything. So you feeling good doesn't mean the score’s guaranteed to reflect that.”
One of the tournament sponsors that has grabbed the contingent's attention is South African Tourism, with "Visit South Africa" banners around the course and a stand near the 18th hole. It’s part of the body’s tie-up with BMW for the car manufacturer’s golf cup world final for amateurs that will take place at Fancourt in George next year.
* David Isaacson’s trip is paid for by South African Tourism.
