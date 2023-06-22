Schaper soars in morning before South Africans wilt in Munich heat

Jayden Schaper spearheaded the South African attack at the BMW International Open in Munich on Thursday, firing an early four-under-par 68 that left him just two strokes off the lead.

Schaper, at 22 the youngest of the 16 South Africans in the field, was in the first group that teed off at the Munich Eichenried golf club and he reeled off three birdies in the space of five holes on the front nine to lift himself to the upper reaches of the leader board.

The three first-round co-leaders, Italian Edoardo Molinari, Frenchman Adrien Saddier and Rikuya Hoshino of Japan, were also early starters, shooting 66 apiece.

A further six players were on five under par before play was suspended with a thunder storm looming late at the end of a hot day.

Schaper might have been among them had he not bogeyed the par-three 17th, where he landed right of the green, chipped to six feet and then missed the par putt.

But he retaliated immediately, knocking his approach to about six feet on the par-five 18th before nailing his fifth birdie putt of the day.

“Four-under is a nice solid start,” said the protégé, a former national stroke play amateur champion. “There are always shots that you left out there but also shots that you gained — so pretty confident with that score. I’m happy, it’s a nice, steady start.”

The next best of the South African horde were Oliver Bekker and Bryce Easton on one under par, both of them also rueing dropped shots.

“Got off to a good start,” said Bekker. “Three under through 11. Just kind of stalled towards the back end of the round.”

Bekker eagled the par-five ninth, knocking his approach from 179.22m to 6.7m from the pin and then draining the putt. Two holes later he nearly eagled the par-five 11th from 7.3m, the ball catching the right edge of the cup, but he sank the birdie attempt to move to three under.

Then came a bogey five on 14 and another drop on 18 after driving into the water and then pulling his third shot into the left greenside bunker.

“I started struggling off the tee a little bit, so that’s unfortunate but [still] a lot of positives to take out of the round and ja, nice to be done in this heat.”

The temperature went north of 30°C, making conditions humid.

Veteran Justin Walters shot a level-par 72, but the rest of the South Africans were in negative figures.