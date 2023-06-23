“The wind was tough,” he said. “It was tough to judge where it was coming from, but this is a tough golf course and the wind makes it more brutal.”
It was not just the aerial shots that were tricky, but also the putting. “It’s quite a bit of grain, the greens are quite quick, especially when the wind was affecting the ball on the green quite a lot.”
The greens were soft after Thursday night’s thunder storm, which helped with approach shots into holes which were downwind, but that was a rare advantage.
South Africans Bryce Easton and Thriston Lawrence both carded 69 to move to four under on Friday.
Easton actually landed six birdies in his second round, but a double bogey on the par-four 16th and another drop on the third cost him.
Lawrence finished his round with three birdies over the last four holes.
In total 10 of the 16 South Africans in the field looked set to make the projected cut at a level-par 144, and every single one of them shot under par, with veteran Justin Walters shooting the lowest round of 68.
To put the efforts of the South Africans into perspective, none of the three overnight leaders — Italian Edoardo Molinari, Frenchman Adrien Saddier and Rikuya Hoshino of Japan — were able to break par on Friday. Saddier managed to shoot a level-par 72 to remain on six under.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark scored a 67 to move to second on eight under and Joost Luiten of Netherlands a 66, aided by a hole in one on the eighth, to finish the day on seven under.
Three other players were level with Schaper and Saddier.
The sun is expected to shine for the next two days. The only question is: On who?
— Isaacson’s trip is paid for by South African Tourism.
Golf
Schaper shapes in the wind as South Africans launch fightback in Munich
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Jayden Schaper defied a devilishly unpredictable wind to keep himself in the hunt midway through the BMW International Open in Munich on Friday.
The 22-year-old carded a modest-looking two-under-par 70 in the second round to move to six under par overall, three shots behind sole leader Daniel Hillier of New Zealand, who fired a five-under-par 67.
Schaper had only two birdies to show for his efforts, but it was the absence of bogeys on his scorecard that was particularly impressive.
One caddie who has been working the tree-lined Munich Eichenried layout for 20 years said Friday’s wind was the worst he had experienced.
“The conditions out there today were brutal,” agreed Schaper, who dropped one shot in his round of 68 on Thursday. “I think today's round was probably better than the round from yesterday. To go bogey-free is quite solid.”
In fact about four of his pars were almost as valuable as birdies considering he nailed lengthy putts, some as long as 15 feet.
“Obviously you’d like to make more [birdie putts], but I made a few clutch saves out there, especially in the beginning of the round to keep myself in a comfortable position.
“And then hit a couple of good shots early on in the back nine,” added Schaper, who birdied the par-four first hole, his 10th, and then the third.
