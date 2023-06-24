Thriston Lawrence soars after eagle as he chases win at BMW International

Thriston Lawrence pitched in for an eagle two that kickstarted a late challenge at the BMW International Open in Munich on Saturday.
By the time he walked off the course he had carded a third-round 66 to move to 10 under par, four shots behind leader Joost Luiten of the Netherlands.
Another Dutchman, Daan Huizing, lying second on 11 under.
Lawrence, tied for third with Italian Edoardo Molinari and Kiwi Daniel Hillier, might have been even better placed had he not started his round bouncing like a yoyo on the scoreboard.
He went bogey-birdie-bogey on the first three holes before eagling the short par-four fifth, draining his pitch from 50 yards.
From then on the 26-year-old soared.
“That sort of got the round going,” Lawrence said. “I didn’t hit a lot of fairways, but my iron play was really good.
“I made a couple of birdies after that and it was pretty smooth sailing from there on. Iron play kept on being on point and I hit a lot of greens, gave myself chances.”
Lawrence went birdie four on the sixth and birdie two on the eighth, and then delivered a second straight closing flurry with three birdies over the final four holes. He did the same thing on Friday with birdies on 15, 17 and 18, although yesterday he scored on 15, 16 and 18.
“I hit birdies on the last few to keep momentum going for tomorrow.”
Lawrence will on Sunday bid to become only the second South African golfer to win this tournament after Ernie Els in 2013.
The four-shot gap is large, yet not insurmountable; he’ll have to take chances, but that will suit his natural game.
“I’m comfortable being behind and it’s always nice to sort of be the dark horse. The leader’s going to try and hold on. Everybody knows that feeling, you always try and be too tentative, so I’m very comfortable being behind and really looking forward to tomorrow.
“I’ve always been an aggressive player and I don’t really want to change it.”
It’s worth remembering that the Munich Eichenried course has spat out the overnight leaders after both the first and second rounds.
On Friday the leading trio of Molinari, Frenchman Adrien Saddier and Rikuya Hoshino of Japan all failed to break par, and yesterday Hillier was cruising on 12 under when he crashed with a bogey six on 11 and a double drop on the par-four 13th.
Then again Luiten, a six-time winner on the tour, is no stranger to pressure, but neither is Lawrence, with three wins.
Jayden Schaper, who had been the top-ranked South African through the first two rounds, stumbled on his second nine yesterday to finish level par for the day, keeping him on six under par.
He was nine under after 12 holes, but a bogey on 13 threw his game. “I just made a bad swing, made a drop and just didn’t recover from there.”
Schaper finished bogey-birdie-bogey-bogey, leaving him eight shots off the pace, although he was refusing to throw in the towel.
“Around this golf course anything can happen.”
- Isaacson was in Munich courtesy of South African Tourism
Golf
Thriston Lawrence soars after eagle as he chases win at BMW International
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
