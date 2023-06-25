Sport

Golf

Lamprecht gives SA a third Amateur Championship victory in six years

25 June 2023 - 09:29 By SPORT STAFF
Christo Lamprecht is congratulated by his caddie, Christiaan Maas, after winning the Amateur Championship.
Christo Lamprecht is congratulated by his caddie, Christiaan Maas, after winning the Amateur Championship.
Image: SUPPLIED

Christo Lamprecht became the third South African in six years to win the Amateur Championships when he defeated Ronan Kleu from Switzerland at the 128th edition of the event at Hillside in Southport on Saturday, the R&A said in a press release.

The 22-year-old claimed a 3&2 victory in an exciting 36-hole final to lift one of the most prestigious trophies in the amateur game, after compatriots Jovan Rebula in 2018 and Aldrich Potgieter last year.

The field comprised 288 players from 38 countries.

Lamprecht, the highest-ranked player in the field at sixth on the World Amateur Golf ranking and a prodigious ball-striker from his 2.032m (6ft 8in) frame, squeezed into the top-64 and ties for the match play stages before excelling in the knockout format.

By virtue of his victory, Lamprecht secured exemptions into The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool next month, the US Open, and, by tradition, an invitation to play at the Masters in 2024. He also joins a Championship roll of honour that includes Bobby Jones, Sir Michael Bonallack, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

“It's amazing to get into the Open,” said Lamprecht, a first team All-American for Georgia Tech with eight top-10 finishes in the 2022-2023 season.

“It's probably the biggest kind of milestone I put on myself this year before I turn pro is just to get myself in a Major and get that experience. To get into three is pretty amazing. But right now I'm going to go and celebrate as much as I can.”

It was also a notable day for his caddie and International Arnold Palmer Cup teammate, Christiaan Maas, who was on the bag for Potgieter when he won at Royal Lytham & St Annes 12 months ago.

“He's an amazing golfer in his own right,” Lamprecht said of Potgieter. “He's going to do amazing things and he's probably going to win this Championship as well, in my opinion.

“Just having him on the bag and having a little bit of experience, we kind of play golf similarly and approach the game the same way.”

