Thriston Lawrence comes from behind to snatch dramatic win in Munich

Thriston Lawrence came from behind in dramatic fashion to win the BMW International Open in Munich on Sunday, despite carding five bogeys in his final fourth round.
Eight birdies helped him carve out a round of three-under-par 69 for an overall 13 under par that edged out overnight leader Joost Luiten of the Netherlands by a single stroke and claim his fourth DP World Tour crown.
The South African, who last week missed the cut at the US Open, started the day four shots off the pace, and he attacked early on with birdies on two and three, but from the fifth hole until the 13th he bounced between bogeys and birdies without scoring a par for nine holes in a row.
A one-over-par nine-hole run of bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-bogey saw him share the lead with Luiten and then relinquish it as he resembled Rocky Balboa in a knock ’em down, drag ’em out type fight.
It’s just what he likes. “It doesn't really look like we’re enjoying it out there, but deep inside my heart it’s the best thing in the world competing, being in contention, having the pressure.”
But there were times he felt frustrated. “I almost didn’t think I’m going to make a par the last 14 holes,” said the 26-year-old, who had carded a total of five bogeys in the first three rounds.
By that stage Lawrence was two down with four holes to play and he needed to climb off the canvas, but he wasn't fazed. “Definitely got frustrated about the turn there, but I ... always remained calm and knew that I still had a chance with four holes to go.”
In the previous two rounds he birdied three of the last four holes. On Sunday he pulled one shot back at 15 and then missed a good chance on 16. But he made no mistake on 17, sinking a birdie putt to draw level.
Luiten, playing in the pairing behind, missed a two-footer on 17 and Lawrence, watching that moment on the giant screen on the 18th green, was in the sole lead for the first time.
Lawrence was in the scorer’s tent when he won the tournament, watching the end on TV, and he choked back the tears straight afterwards.
“I went to America for six weeks, made one cut. This game isn’t easy,” he said, stopping to fight the tears. “I saw Joost miss a two-footer on 17 and I felt for him. I know how hard this game is,” added Lawrence, only the second South African to win this event after Ernie Els in 2013.
It was a fortuitous victory for South African Tourism, whose officials were on hand with a bottle of champagne to celebrate. They were pushing their Visit South Africa campaign, after recently linking up with the tournament sponsor for the BMW Golf Cup world final, an amateur event that will be played at Fancourt next year.
“We don’t get a lot of support in Europe so whenever we get it it’s much appreciated and we definitely do feel home when we see familiar faces,” said Lawrence, who grew up watching his hero, Els, playing at Leopard Creek and was even supported by the Ernie Els Foundation.
“Growing up, Ernie was the hero at the time, he was at the peak of his career. I grew up not far from Leopard Creek ... and that’s where I saw him.
“He’s always been an idol and if I can have his career I’d retire right now. He’s had an unbelievable career.
“To be alongside him on this trophy is just incredible.”
• Isaacson was in Munich courtesy of South African Tourism
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Thriston Lawrence comes from behind to snatch dramatic win in Munich
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Thriston Lawrence came from behind in dramatic fashion to win the BMW International Open in Munich on Sunday, despite carding five bogeys in his final fourth round.
Eight birdies helped him carve out a round of three-under-par 69 for an overall 13 under par that edged out overnight leader Joost Luiten of the Netherlands by a single stroke and claim his fourth DP World Tour crown.
The South African, who last week missed the cut at the US Open, started the day four shots off the pace, and he attacked early on with birdies on two and three, but from the fifth hole until the 13th he bounced between bogeys and birdies without scoring a par for nine holes in a row.
A one-over-par nine-hole run of bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-bogey saw him share the lead with Luiten and then relinquish it as he resembled Rocky Balboa in a knock ’em down, drag ’em out type fight.
It’s just what he likes. “It doesn't really look like we’re enjoying it out there, but deep inside my heart it’s the best thing in the world competing, being in contention, having the pressure.”
But there were times he felt frustrated. “I almost didn’t think I’m going to make a par the last 14 holes,” said the 26-year-old, who had carded a total of five bogeys in the first three rounds.
By that stage Lawrence was two down with four holes to play and he needed to climb off the canvas, but he wasn't fazed. “Definitely got frustrated about the turn there, but I ... always remained calm and knew that I still had a chance with four holes to go.”
In the previous two rounds he birdied three of the last four holes. On Sunday he pulled one shot back at 15 and then missed a good chance on 16. But he made no mistake on 17, sinking a birdie putt to draw level.
Luiten, playing in the pairing behind, missed a two-footer on 17 and Lawrence, watching that moment on the giant screen on the 18th green, was in the sole lead for the first time.
Lawrence was in the scorer’s tent when he won the tournament, watching the end on TV, and he choked back the tears straight afterwards.
“I went to America for six weeks, made one cut. This game isn’t easy,” he said, stopping to fight the tears. “I saw Joost miss a two-footer on 17 and I felt for him. I know how hard this game is,” added Lawrence, only the second South African to win this event after Ernie Els in 2013.
It was a fortuitous victory for South African Tourism, whose officials were on hand with a bottle of champagne to celebrate. They were pushing their Visit South Africa campaign, after recently linking up with the tournament sponsor for the BMW Golf Cup world final, an amateur event that will be played at Fancourt next year.
“We don’t get a lot of support in Europe so whenever we get it it’s much appreciated and we definitely do feel home when we see familiar faces,” said Lawrence, who grew up watching his hero, Els, playing at Leopard Creek and was even supported by the Ernie Els Foundation.
“Growing up, Ernie was the hero at the time, he was at the peak of his career. I grew up not far from Leopard Creek ... and that’s where I saw him.
“He’s always been an idol and if I can have his career I’d retire right now. He’s had an unbelievable career.
“To be alongside him on this trophy is just incredible.”
• Isaacson was in Munich courtesy of South African Tourism
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Golf is a tough game, even for winners and millionaires
Lamprecht gives SA a third Amateur Championship victory in six years
Sun City going solar with thousands of panels
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos