Wimbledon: Why were Belarusians, Russians banned last year but allowed back in 2023?

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine but will be allowed to compete as neutrals this year after the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) lifted its ban.

Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam to bar players from both countries, marking the first time they were banned on the grounds of nationality since the immediate post-World War 2 era when German and Japanese players were excluded.

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and used Belarus as a staging ground for troops and weapons, leading several sports bodies to ban their teams and officials from official competitions.

While the French Open allowed them to compete, Wimbledon announced the ban on players from both countries in April 2022, sparking swift condemnation by the men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour and several players.

But the AELTC stood by its decision, saying it was in line with the UK government's efforts to “limit Russia's global influence”.