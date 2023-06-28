Refreshed Pogacar ready for another tilt at Tour de France after injury

“Naturally I didn't want it to happen like that, but I was due a long break and I guess the injury just forced me to rest a bit more.

“I was back on the indoor trainer a week after the crash. That way I could hold my fitness a bit and I also was doing rehab on the wrist and some running, core work, and so on

“I've already been back on the road for a few weeks now and feeling pretty good. It shouldn't hinder me too much for the tour.”

Having opted to miss his usual tune-up at the Tour of Slovenia, Pogacar will head into the Tour de France, which starts on Saturday and ends on July 23, with just two days of racing at the Slovenian National Championships, which begins with the time trial on Thursday.

Pogacar, who won the Tour in 2020 and 2021, narrowly missed out on a third successive title after being beaten by Dane Jonas Vingegaard last year.

"[I'm] pretty excited. It's been an unconventional preparation with the wrist injury, but it's been really good overall,” Pogacar said. “It's intense preparation but that's what it takes. I'm enjoying the process.

“We have a great team and understand each other well. There will also be strong competitors so it won't be straightforward, but we'll give it a good crack.”

Reuters