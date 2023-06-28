Sport

Refreshed Pogacar ready for another tilt at Tour de France after injury

28 June 2023 - 12:18 By Hritika Sharma
Tadej Pogacar celebrates his victory after completing the 57th Amstel Gold Race in Valkenburg, Netherlands on April 16 2023.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar remains confident about his fitness before next month's Tour de France after a wrist injury that has kept him out of competition for almost two months as he returns to action at the Slovenian National Championships on Thursday.

Pogacar, 24, earned an impressive run of victories at the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallonne and was the overwhelming favourite to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April but crashed out of that race and fractured his wrist.

The two-time Tour winner had planned a four-week break from competitive racing after Liege-Bastogne-Liege and though his preparations were thrown into disarray he remains optimistic about his chances of bidding for a third title.

“You could say it happened at a perfect time,” Pogacar told UAE's National newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

“Naturally I didn't want it to happen like that, but I was due a long break and I guess the injury just forced me to rest a bit more.

“I was back on the indoor trainer a week after the crash. That way I could hold my fitness a bit and I also was doing rehab on the wrist and some running, core work, and so on

“I've already been back on the road for a few weeks now and feeling pretty good. It shouldn't hinder me too much for the tour.”

Having opted to miss his usual tune-up at the Tour of Slovenia, Pogacar will head into the Tour de France, which starts on Saturday and ends on July 23, with just two days of racing at the Slovenian National Championships, which begins with the time trial on Thursday.

Pogacar, who won the Tour in 2020 and 2021, narrowly missed out on a third successive title after being beaten by Dane Jonas Vingegaard last year.

"[I'm] pretty excited. It's been an unconventional preparation with the wrist injury, but it's been really good overall,” Pogacar said. “It's intense preparation but that's what it takes. I'm enjoying the process.

“We have a great team and understand each other well. There will also be strong competitors so it won't be straightforward, but we'll give it a good crack.” 

Reuters

