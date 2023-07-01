Yates twins make it a Tour one-two

A set of twins remarkably took the first two places on the opening stage of the Tour de France in Bilbao on Saturday but the battle between race favourites Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar teasingly gave a glimpse of things to come.

Britain's Adam Yates and brother Simon broke away inside the last 15km with the former separating himself from his sibling in the last kilometre to claim the stage win.

They were separated by four seconds at the finish, while two-time winner Pogačar brought a small trailing group home and crucially claimed a four-second time bonus on rival and defending champion Vingegaard.

On one of the Tour's most demanding opening day routes in recent times the threat of early casualties loomed large.

It was expected to be a stage in which the general classification contenders would stay out of harm's way but there was no such luck for Movistar's highly rated Enric Mas, who was involved in a crash with Colombia's Richard Carapaz.