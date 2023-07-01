Yates twins make it a Tour one-two
Favourites Vingegaard and Pogačar give glimpse of things to come
A set of twins remarkably took the first two places on the opening stage of the Tour de France in Bilbao on Saturday but the battle between race favourites Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar teasingly gave a glimpse of things to come.
Britain's Adam Yates and brother Simon broke away inside the last 15km with the former separating himself from his sibling in the last kilometre to claim the stage win.
They were separated by four seconds at the finish, while two-time winner Pogačar brought a small trailing group home and crucially claimed a four-second time bonus on rival and defending champion Vingegaard.
On one of the Tour's most demanding opening day routes in recent times the threat of early casualties loomed large.
It was expected to be a stage in which the general classification contenders would stay out of harm's way but there was no such luck for Movistar's highly rated Enric Mas, who was involved in a crash with Colombia's Richard Carapaz.
The latter got back on his bike but Mas was forced to abandon the tour.
The 110th edition of the Tour got under way, for the second time only in the Basque region of Spain, with the riders facing a taxing 182km stage that took them from and back to Bilbao.
The route made for exhilarating racing.
Once they cleared the city the route took them out east along the Bay of Biscay before bending back south and then west back to the de facto capital of Basque Country.
If the opening stage was one that carried potential peril for the Tour's elite, stage two holds more protracted horror.
It is a 208.9km trek from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian which is the longest stage of this year's Tour.
It is a testing course that will bring many twists and turns not least the category two climb up Jaizkibel inside the last 20km of the stage.
It is an 8km slog to the top before a rapid descend into San Sebastian.
They should however come into their own on stage three as the race enters France en route to Bayonne.
Stage six however, though short, will give the climbers, including South Africa's Louis Meintjes of Intermache Circus Wanty, who finished 33 seconds off the pace, something to get up for.
Stage six takes in the Col d'Aspin and the formidable Col du Tourmalet before the race's first mountain top finish at Cauterets-Cambasque.
The winner of the Tour is unlikely to emerge on that stage but some general classification riders are expected to suffer some time losses.
That is followed by a few flat stages before the opening third of the Tour wraps with a brutal climb, for the first time in 35 years, up Puy de Dôme.
Vingegaard, who broke Pogačar's grip on the tour last year, can expect stiffer opposition this year.
Pogačar now has a trusty domestique in teammate and stage winner Yates, a source of comfort he did not have last year.