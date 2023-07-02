Sport

Marioné Fourie takes South African women's 100m hurdles record at last

02 July 2023 - 16:20
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Marioné Fourie in action in the women's 100m hurdles at Tuks Stadium.
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

Marioné Fourie has smashed the South African women’s 100m hurdles record, blitzing the La Chaux-de-Fonds track in Switzerland in 12.55 sec.

The South African champion, who had promised she would take the mark when she ran a perfect race, downed the freshly minted 12.76 standard set by Taylon Bieldt in Italy just four weeks ago. 

The time doesn’t only earn Fourie automatic qualification to the world championships in Budapest in August and the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it also places her tied 10th on the world list so far for 2023.

Fourie led from the start on Sunday afternoon and finished well ahead of Maayde Tjin-A-Lim of Holland, second in a 12.66 personal best, and Lotta Harala of Finland third in 12.85, also a personal best.

Fourie’s previous best time was the 12.86 she clocked at Hengelo last month.

The Swiss track, which at 1,000 metres above sea level is no stranger to quick times, is where Rikenette Steenkamp had set the 12.81 national record five years ago.

