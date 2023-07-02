'Special One' Sivenathi Nontshinga keeps his world title in style

Sivenathi Nontshinga delivered a technically superior display against Filipino Regie Suganob in East London on Sunday evening to retain his IBF junior-flyweight title on points.
The South African dropped the challenger with a right cross at the end of the first round, but any hopes of an early night ended as Suganob got up quickly on solid legs.
“Special One” Nontshinga had to go the distance, but his slippery counter-punching strategy was effective against the come-forward challenger, whose unbeaten record dropped to 13 wins and one defeat.
The three judges scored it for Nontshinga 116-111, 116-111 and 117-110.
The champion, who also scored an early knockdown when he won the vacant belt on a split decision in Mexico last year, was in control throughout the bout, skirting the edge of the ring.
Suganob pressed the attack throughout, but it was the local fighter, who has trained out of Colin Nathan’s gym in Johannesburg for the past year or so, who enjoyed the better of the exchanges.
Nontshinga last year set the South African record for the fastest route to a legitimate world title, lifting the belt in his 11th outing.
His victory against Suganob, the mandatory challenger, means he has the luxury of a couple of voluntary defences in the future, which will allow him to choose his opponents and sharpen his already impressive skills and grow his experience.
Against more skilled opponents he might find his stand-and-run tactics off the ropes less effective, but for now the 24-year-old deserves time off to celebrate his status as South Africa’s only mainstream world champion.
But he is promising even greater achievements down the line. “The aim is to unify the division,” Nontshinga said.
On the undercard, Siyakholwa Kuse reclaimed the national strawweight crown he had lost to Bangile Nyangani two years ago winning their high-energy rematch on a unanimous decision.
Mellisa Miller also reclaimed her SA bantamweight title after edging a split decision over Sharadene Fortuin, who had won their three previous encounters.
Johannesburg-based Malawian George Kandulo soaked up plenty of punishment before delivering a stunning upset when he knocked out Nhlanhla Tyirha with an overarm right hand in the sixth round of their junior-flyweight contest.
And SA super-middleweight champion Asemahle Wellem easily outboxed Alex Kabangu on points over 10 rounds to lift his unbeaten record to six wins.
'Special One' Sivenathi Nontshinga keeps his world title in style
Image: Mark Andrews
