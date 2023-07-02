Akani Simbine and Zakithi Nene gave South Africa two Diamond League triumphs at a wet Stockholm on Sunday evening.
Simbine’s win — the sixth Diamond League title of his career — was not unexpected, especially after the injury withdrawal of his main rival, Canadian star Andre De Grasse.
But Nene’s was an upset of note, even in the absence of compatriot Wayde van Niekerk, who pulled out on Saturday because he was feeling under the weather.
He still knocked off some big-name athletes like Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, the world championship bronze medallist, and Bayapo Ndori of Botswana, an Olympic relay bronze medallist.
Nene crossed first in 45.30, ahead of Nigerian Emmanuel Bamidele in 45.48 and Hudson-Smith in 45.57.
Simbine, fresh from his victory at the Golden Spike victory in Ostrava during the week, crossed first in 10.03sec.
Simbine led from the start to retain his Stockholm 100m crown, beating Reece Prescod of Britain into second place by 11-hundredths of a second.
German Joshua Hartmann was third in 10.23.
Zakithi Nene stuns in Stockholm Diamond League as Simbine wins too
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Akani Simbine and Zakithi Nene gave South Africa two Diamond League triumphs at a wet Stockholm on Sunday evening.
Simbine’s win — the sixth Diamond League title of his career — was not unexpected, especially after the injury withdrawal of his main rival, Canadian star Andre De Grasse.
But Nene’s was an upset of note, even in the absence of compatriot Wayde van Niekerk, who pulled out on Saturday because he was feeling under the weather.
He still knocked off some big-name athletes like Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, the world championship bronze medallist, and Bayapo Ndori of Botswana, an Olympic relay bronze medallist.
Nene crossed first in 45.30, ahead of Nigerian Emmanuel Bamidele in 45.48 and Hudson-Smith in 45.57.
Simbine, fresh from his victory at the Golden Spike victory in Ostrava during the week, crossed first in 10.03sec.
Simbine led from the start to retain his Stockholm 100m crown, beating Reece Prescod of Britain into second place by 11-hundredths of a second.
German Joshua Hartmann was third in 10.23.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos