Top seed Swiatek powers past Zhu to launch Wimbledon title challenge

World number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1 6-3 mauling of China's Zhu Lin on Monday in a fine start to her quest for a first Grand Slam title on grass.

The 22-year-old Pole, who won the French Open title for the third time last month to make it four Grand Slam crowns, has yet to get past the fourth round of the London major.

Swiatek looked good in her movement on the surface and showed no signs of effects of the illness that had ruled her out of her Bad Homburg semifinal on Friday.

“I felt really confident. I felt like I did a very good job,” said Swiatek, a former junior champion at Wimbledon. “I feel really good after Roland Garros [French Open]. After Roland Garros I took some time to appreciate what happened.

“Last year was my second Grand Slam [at the French Open] and it felt overwhelming. This time I could focus on celebrating and actually at getting back to work with more peace in my head.”

Zhu, ranked 34th in the world, earned a break point in the first game but Swiatek won 11 points in a row to sprint into a 3-0 lead.

Another break put Swiatek, a renowned slider on clay and hard courts who has often struggled with her movement on grass, firmly in the driving seat.

Zhu saved two set points at 5-0 but Swiatek sealed the first set a game later with a powerful cross court forehand winner.

The pair traded breaks early in the second before Swiatek, who pulled out of her Bad Homburg semifinal on Friday due to illness, earned a second one and was 4-3 up when play was interrupted due to rain.

It resumed after the roof on Court One was shut but Swiatek needed only seven minutes to win the two games she needed and sealed victory with a backhand winner.

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka said it felt great to have the support of the Wimbledon crowd on Monday having missed out on the Grand Slam last year due to the ban on players from Russia and Belarus.

The ban was due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, and it resulted in ranking points being taken away from the event by the ATP and WTA Tours.

As part of their return, players from the two nations are playing as neutrals and are not allowed to receive state funding or have sponsorship from Russian or Belarusian companies.

Britain is a major ally of Ukraine and continues to provide military support but there was no animosity from the crowd towards former world number one Azarenka as she edged past China's Yuan Yue 6-4 5-7 6-4 in the first round.