Oops! Bungling Boxing SA returns national title after getting score wrong
Image: SUPPLIED
Boxing South Africa (BSA) says it will meet on Thursday to discuss the blunder that resulted in the wrong boxer being awarded a national title in East London on Sunday.
The regulator said on Wednesday it had reversed the outcome of the SA women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Sharadene Fortuin and challenger Melissa Miller — three days after the challenger had been awarded the belt.
In the main supporting bout to Sivenathi Nontshinga’s IBF junior-flyweight title defence, Miller was declared the winner by split decision at the International Convention Centre on Sunday.
The ring announcer said Miller had got the nods from two judges, Thandi Ngodwana by 97-93 and Lulama Mtya by 95-94. Allen Matakane had scored it for Fortuin by 96-94.
But it transpired that Mtya’s scorecard had been added up incorrectly and should have read 95-95, according to BSA on Wednesday.
That makes the fight a draw, which means Fortuin keeps her title.
BSA simply said the mistake was discovered “upon verification and scrutiny of the scorecards”.
But TimesLIVE understands the error had been pointed out straight after the fight, but nothing was done.
“The board ... will have a special meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the matter and a final decision will be communicated accordingly,” BSA said in the statement.
This is not the first time the wrong champion has been proclaimed in an East London ring in recent times.
In March last year SA flyweight champion Jackson Chauke fought to a draw against Phumelele Cafu at the same ICC venue, and the challenger was inexplicably made the winner.
It took a few days to correct that fiasco too.
In both cases the fight supervisor was the same — BSA’s Eastern Cape manager, Phakamile Jacobs.
The buck ultimately stops with the fight supervisor, who writes down the individual judges’ scores onto a master card and then adds up those scores.
It’s not clear what took so long for the mistake to be corrected, but local boxing regulations require supervisors to submit to BSA written reports on all fights within three days of a tournament.
This is not the only time SA boxing has been embarrassed by a scorecard debacle.
In 1998 Harry Simon’s challenge for Winky Wright’s WBO junior-middleweight crown at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria, was declared a draw initially.
But it turned out the scorecard of American judge Julie Lederman had been tallied incorrectly, mistakenly showing a 114-114 draw instead of a 115-113 for Simon.
The error was spotted immediately by Lederman who informed the supervisor, Cape Town-based Cliff Dikeni, straight away. With one judge scoring it for Simon and the other giving it a draw, that meant the result had to be overturned to a Simon victory.
Both camps were called back to the ring and the correct result was read out immediately.
