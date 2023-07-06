Bavuma and Co deserve to be celebrated but Proteas' future already in the spotlight

It has to build on the progress made by the likes of Van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail — nominated for Women’s Cricketer of the Year — Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez and Trisha Chetty, who’ve all retired, and played significant roles in elevating the Proteas from also-rans to genuine contenders on the world stage.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Cricket South Africa's first “in-person” awards celebration post the Covid-19 pandemic arrives as the achievements of the second half of last season deserve to be celebrated, but also with the year ahead sharply in focus.
The organisation’s troubled recent past, from the administrative meltdown to the subsequent painful revelations at the Social Justice Nation Building hearings, dominated headlines and has left the sport struggling to restore its reputation.
A Test series defeat to a resurgent England last year, then a calamitous exit at the T20 World Cup where the Proteas were beaten by the Netherlands, and another Test series loss in Australia cast further gloom.
However, the new year heralded new beginnings, starting with a successful SA20 tournament, a series win against world One-Day champions England and perhaps most surprisingly the Proteas women’s team’s run to the final of the T20 World Cup.
The runners-up finish there briefly swept the controversial omission of skipper Dane van Niekerk under the carpet, but it also put a spotlight on the women’s game which for too long existed in the shadows.
As if riding the wave started by the women, the men’s Proteas won a Test series against the West Indies, highlighted by Temba Bavuma’s brilliant second Test century and — with a little help from Bangladesh — earned an automatic qualifying spot for this year’s World Cup.
The season ended on a high and given the past few years, it is understandable CSA wants to celebrate. But some cold, hard truths wait on the horizon and the work being done by director of cricket Enoch Nkwe and Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter — both appointed at the beginning of the year — are indicative of that.
Nkwe will overseeing the appointment of a “head of women’s cricket” — a position he believed was needed to accelerate the sport’s growth in the wake of the T20 World Cup. It’s a vital time for the women’s game in general and for the national team specifically, with a new coach badly needed as the team enters a new era.
Proteas hope CSA’s finances won't hamper World Cup plans
It has to build on the progress made by the likes of Van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail — nominated for Women’s Cricketer of the Year — Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez and Trisha Chetty, who’ve all retired, and played significant roles in elevating the Proteas from also-rans to genuine contenders on the world stage.
Meanwhile, Walter and Conrad are already balancing short-term goals: a 50-over World Cup in Walter’s case and home series against India for Conrad, with protracted targets; winning the 2027 World Cup which South Africa will host and qualifying for the World Test Championship final in 2025 and re-establishing the Proteas as a top Test team.
From an administrative perspective, challenges remain, partly the result of CSA’s recent history and also a much more difficult financial climate that has made securing sponsors difficult and which isn't helped by international cricket increasingly being dominated by one country.
So while glamorous attire and smiles will be much in evidence on Friday night, the awards represent the end of one chapter and the start of another and the future is already very much in the spotlight.
