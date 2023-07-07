Fast bowlers delight as Ismail and Nortje scoop top prizes at CSA Awards

Shabnim Ismail’s storied career earned the final recognition it deserved when she was named Women’s Player of the Year for the third time at the Cricket SA Awards on Friday night.

Ismail, who retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup, remained a potent part of the South African attack up until her last match, the final of the T20 World Cup against Australia in February.

It was Ismail’s return of 3/27 in the semifinal against England was decisive in ensuring the Proteas became the first senior professional South African team to qualify for a World Cup final. The 34 year old turned the match in South Africa’s favour by claiming two wickets in an over and then bowled the last over to seal a dramatic six-run victory.

Ismail said when she retired from the international game, that she wanted to spend more time with her family and also save her body for the T20 Leagues in which she has been contracted.