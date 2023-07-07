Sport

Fast bowlers delight as Ismail and Nortje scoop top prizes at CSA Awards

07 July 2023 - 21:54 By Stuart Hess
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Shabnim Ismail was named Women's Player of the Year at the CSA Awards on Friday night
Shabnim Ismail was named Women's Player of the Year at the CSA Awards on Friday night
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Shabnim Ismail’s storied career earned the final recognition it deserved when she was named Women’s Player of the Year for the third time at the Cricket SA Awards on Friday night. 

Ismail, who retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup, remained a potent part of the South African attack up until her last match, the final of the T20 World Cup against Australia in February. 

It was Ismail’s return of 3/27 in the semifinal against England was decisive in ensuring the Proteas became the first senior professional South African team to qualify for a World Cup final. The 34 year old turned the match in South Africa’s favour by claiming two wickets in an over and then bowled the last over to seal a dramatic six-run victory. 

Ismail said when she retired from the international game, that she wanted to spend more time with her family and also save her body for the T20 Leagues in which she has been contracted.

Ismail is an elite athlete who will only be missed now that she’s gone

The prolific fast bowler and fierce competitor was a key figure in the rise of South African women’s cricket
Sport
2 months ago

It was a night when fast bowlers dominated the top categories with Anrich Nortjé scooping the Men’s Player of the Year award. Nortje was rewarded for his contribution across all three formats, beating Test and ODI skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and David Miller in the main category. 

Nortje took 23 Test wickets in the last year, helping the Proteas to a win at Lord’s where he claimed six wickets. However it was his bowling Down Under, both in the T20 World Cup and in the Test series later last season where the 29 year old thrust himself to the forefront. 

While South Africa’s challenge in the World Cup ended with an embarrassing exit, Nortje finished as the tournament’s fourth highest wicket-taker with 11. Against Australia his fiery spell in 37 °C heat Melbourne in which he beat the bat of David Warner numerous times, made for thrilling viewing. Warner went on to make a double hundred but described Nortje’s spell as one of the fastest he’d ever faced. 

Back home, a fourth five wicket haul in Tests, proved instrumental as the Proteas overcame the West Indies, to provide a positive start to the new era under head coach Shukri Conrad. 

Kagiso was named Test player of the Year, after picking up 40 wickets in eight Tests during the period under review. He also picked up the Delivery of the Yera for his dismissal of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite in the Test at Centurion.

Miller, whose sterling performances in the limited overs formats won the Proteas a number of matches, was named Players Player of the Year, while Bavuma picked up the One-Day International crown and Reeza Hendricks the T20 prize.

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the recipient of the Women’s T20 Player of the Year along with the Players Player award, while Laura Wolvaardt scooped the ODI Player of the Year.

READ MORE

Bavuma and Co deserve to be celebrated but Proteas' future already in the spotlight

Cricket South Africa’s first ‘in-person’ awards celebration post the Covid-19 pandemic arrives as the achievements of the second half of last season ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas hope CSA’s finances won't hamper World Cup plans

Financial constraints may hamper the Proteas World Cup preparations with limited overs head coach Rob Walter still awaiting approval for a consultant ...
Sport
5 days ago

Markram’s central figure as Proteas plot World Cup strategy

Aiden Markram has enjoyed his lengthy break from cricket. Time spent in the bush was “very lekker,” as it meant being with family and friends. There ...
Sport
5 days ago

Proteas Test prospects heavily dependent on building depth

It is in keeping with Shukri Conrad’s forthright nature that rather than running away from the reputation South Africa’s batters have attained ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. Fast bowlers delight as Ismail and Nortje scoop top prizes at CSA Awards Sport
  2. Springboks, Wallabies have playmakers who can turn on the charm Rugby
  3. Termination and renewals: Orlando Pirates make decision on future of Pule, ... Soccer
  4. ‘We have signed players based on my word’: Pitso’s staff say he is easy to work ... Soccer
  5. Kapinga, Lakay encouraged to use Bafana Bafana to earn new contracts Soccer

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy