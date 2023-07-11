This year will be Miller’s third 50-over World Cup, the previous two having ended with the painful exit in the semifinal in Auckland, while in 2019, the campaign never got off the ground because of poor pre-tournament planning.
That will hopefully be avoided this time. Though the Proteas have not had any playing time together since April, Walter has still sought to keep those who do not have T20 League contracts, on a preparatory path with training camps.
The five-match ODI series with Australia in September will be the final and only opportunity for match time and refining a few strategies before they head to India.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, but that’s all stuff to look forward to,” Miller said.
“This team has been together for a few years and built up a really good reputation. There are incredible match winners in the team and with all the experience in the team, from IPL and touring India, that will go a long way towards us raising the trophy.”
Proteas can make the most of Miller's veteran status in World Cup year
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
That David Miller is in the midst of a hair-regrowth programme provides an illustration of his seniority and longevity in the Proteas team, which he wants Temba Bavuma to use as World Cup planning starts to narrow.
Insisting his follicle rebirth is different to that of Proteas great Jacques Kallis — “his is an artificial pitch, this is my real hair,” Miller chirped — the-34 year-old said he was secure in his “veteran status” and desperate to pitch in where he can to help South Africa achieve a goal that has been beyond the reach of predecessors.
“Having played for so many years and now carrying the baton as a senior player is a responsibility I enjoy. I want to help the younger guys learn as quickly as they can,” said Miller, who has more than 13 years of international experience and 269 matches under his belt.
Miller’s 35-ball hundred propelled South Africa to 224 for four before Bangladesh were bowled out for 141, completing a clean sweep for South Africa in two Tests, three one-day internationals and two T20 internationals.
With just under three months to go, the 50-over showpiece is still a long way off and for Miller and a dozen of his Proteas colleagues, some important cricket awaits in the next few weeks in T20 leagues in North America, where they will get the chance to shake off the cobwebs after a few weeks' rest.
After captaining the Proteas T20 team in England last year in a series they won, Miller’s leadership, recent success with the bat and experience — underscored by his teammates naming him the Players’ Player of Year at the CSA Awards last week — are critical elements Bavuma and Proteas limited-overs coach Rob Walter will rely on in India.
“They are constantly talking to us as senior players, checking what we think and trying to get the best result for the team. We have not spoken too much about fears regarding the World Cup.
“We all have a vulnerable spot and it's about getting all of that out, talking about it and making sure we are all on the same page. It is a great opportunity to do something we have never done, it’s an exciting challenge to go there and express ourselves and just do as well as we can.”
Bavuma crystal clear about who he wants in Proteas World Cup squad
