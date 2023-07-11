T10 league provides Zimbabwean cricket with a chance to improve

“It's a huge opportunity for the players, who might not necessarily be at the forefront of Zimbabwe cricket right now, but will be over the course of time. Being able to learn from some of the best players in the world will only benefit cricket in Zimbabwe,” said Brown.

Even though the T10 format demands attack and aggression all the time, there are elements that can be shared with the other formats that will still improve players.

“Your intent might be different, but how you hit the ball is exactly the same and how you deliver the balls is exactly the same,” said Brown.

“There is no hiding place [in T10], you have to commit to [what you want to do] immediately. That’s what you do in a Test match. The differences on the face of it might seem quite huge, but when you drill it down, it's actually quite similar. It’s just that in T10 cricket you have to be on point straight away because you don't get time to get into the game like you do in other formats.”