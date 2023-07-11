Sport

T10 league provides Zimbabwean cricket with a chance to improve

11 July 2023 - 15:28 By Stuart Hess
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Zimbabwean star Sikander Raza believes the Zim Afro T10 League will provide long-term benefits across all formats for cricket in that country.
Though still bitterly disappointed by Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup, Sikander Raza is already looking forward to how the new T10 cricket league can help improve the sport in that country.

Zimbabwe finished just outside the top two in the qualifying tournament hosted there recently, but the enthusiasm shown by their supporters is something Raza, who described himself as “devastated, hurt and shattered”, believes will make the Zim Afro T10 League a success. 

“In the bigger picture, this T10 is addressing the issues we are having as a country, and most importantly we will have a pool of players that will increase every year,” Raza said.

The five-team tournament kicks off next Thursday and includes a host of international players including Eoin Morgan, England’s 2019 World Cup-winning captain, along with a couple of Proteas players, among them Sisanda Magala. 

“We will have new talent coming through, a lot of youngsters, and we will have senior players coming through who will also enhance their skills by playing in this tournament,” said Raza.

The T10 League, which has been played in Abu Dhabi since its inception six years ago, is undertaking a rapid expansion, with competitions set to take place in the US, Sri Lanka, Europe and India, all within the next 12 months. 

Zimbabwe cricket, which has struggled for financial support, is hoping the league does not only build on the excitement seen from spectators at the World Cup qualifiers but can benefit the sport on a wider scale and across the main three formats. 

“Cricket is about solving problems,” said Raza, “with T10, it allows me to process a problem quicker, come up with a solution quicker and find a way to execute. T10 gives me confidence, it improves my skills when I have to make a decision because I do so quicker and come up with better solutions.” 

Dougie Brown, a former Scottish international who will coach the Bulawayo Braves in the tournament, said sharing dressing rooms with a handful of experienced international cricketers will stand young Zimbabwean cricketers in good stead.

There is no hiding place (in T10), you have to commit to (what you want to do) immediately. That’s what you do in a Test match.
Dougie Brown

“It's a huge opportunity for the players, who might not necessarily be at the forefront of Zimbabwe cricket right now, but will be over the course of time. Being able to learn from some of the best players in the world will only benefit cricket in Zimbabwe,” said Brown.

Even though the T10 format demands attack and aggression all the time, there are elements that can be shared with the other formats that will still improve players.

“Your intent might be different, but how you hit the ball is exactly the same and how you deliver the balls is exactly the same,” said Brown.

“There is no hiding place [in T10], you have to commit to [what you want to do] immediately. That’s what you do in a Test match. The differences on the face of it might seem quite huge, but when you drill it down, it's actually quite similar. It’s just that in T10 cricket you have to be on point straight away because you don't get time to get into the game like you do in other formats.”

