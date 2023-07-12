'Unbelievable person and better rugby player': Boks praise retired Steyn

In the victorious 2019 World Cup campaign, Steyn made two starts in Pool matches against Namibia and Canada and played crucial roles coming off the bench in all three knockout matches, including the final against England.
“I have given it my everything and I have no regrets,” Steyn wrote.
“I have a huge number of people to thank from around the world for the support throughout the highs and lows of my career. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities, the friendship, the memories and lessons that rugby has given me. I look forward to the next chapter and the opportunity to give back to the game that has given me everything.
“Thank you for all the support. It has been a huge honour.”
Steyn scored 165 points for the Boks including 11 tries. In his last Test appearance against Argentina in Durban last year, he started at flyhalf, kicking three conversions and a penalty in convincing 38-21 victory.
Besides the booming boot, his ability to do the unexpected and child-like enjoyment on the field, Frans Steyn’s Springbok teammates say they will miss his selflessness.
Steyn announced on Wednesday he is retiring after a knee injury sustained while playing for the Free State Cheetahs against the Bulls in March this year.
The 36-year-old had been in the extended Bok squad named earlier this year, but after surgery was unable to properly regain fitness and chose to call time on his playing career.
“He was an unbelievable person and a better rugby player,” said Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx.
Steyn played 78 Tests in an international career that spanned 16 years and scored a try on his debut against Ireland as a 19-year-old at Lansdowne Road. He and Os du Randt are the only Bok players to have won the Rugby World Cup twice, with Steyn also the youngest player to do so as part of the 2007 team.
“I didn’t know Frans well until I met him when I started with the Springboks in 2019,” said scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.
“It was great to get to know him, the type of person he is, he cares a lot about his teammates and the Boks. He’s willing to do anything for his teammates.
“His kicking and the way he played was amazing. I think we’d all like to match those achievements one day. He is a great person, we will miss him a lot at the Boks.”
Steyn was a precocious utility back, capable of playing flyhalf, centre and fullback, while his Test debut came as a wing. In the No 12 jersey he played a starring role for John Smit’s Springboks in 2007, having replaced injured Jean de Villiers during the World Cup.
Steyn kicked a 50m penalty in the second half of the final against England in Paris that year to secure the Boks their second World Cup title.
He repeated his monster kicking feats in Hamilton in 2009, kicking three penalties from inside the Boks’ half — one from 60 metres — as part of a 32-29 win over the All Blacks that saw South Africa win the Rugby Championship.
Writing on social media, Steyn said it had been tough to come to terms with his career being over as a result of the injury.
“This is not how I envisioned the journey ending. Every player wants to end on their own terms, but I am fortunate to have played this game for so long and [am] incredibly grateful for the journey I have had,” he wrote.
