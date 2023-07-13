Alcaraz douses Rune fireworks to reach Wimbledon semis for first time

It was billed as the battle of the 20-year-olds but Carlos Alcaraz pulled rank on his childhood buddy Holger Rune as he doused the Dane's fireworks to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time with a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory on Wednesday.

The two tyros, who were born six days apart, were contesting a men's Wimbledon quarterfinal that for the first time in the professional era featured two players aged under 21.

Despite his youth, Alcaraz is already at home among the elite of men's tennis and produced the form that has carried him to the top of the rankings by never allowing Rune to gain the upper hand, no matter how many flashy shots the Dane conjured.

“It's amazing for me, a dream since I started playing tennis. It's a dream to be able to play a semifinal here,” Alcaraz said after setting up a showdown with Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

“I am playing at a great level, I didn’t expect to play such a great level on this surface. For me, it is crazy,” added the Spaniard who has been more at home on clay and hard courts.