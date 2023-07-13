Sport

Mo'unga back as All Blacks make five changes for Bok Test

13 July 2023 - 08:51 By Stuart Hess
Richie Mo'unga, will be back in the no.10 jersey for the All Blacks for their clash against the Springboks in Auckland this Saturday
Image: The All Blacks/Twitter

The All Blacks made five changes to the team that will face the Springboks in Mount Smart on Saturday, with a recall to the starting line-up for flyhalf Richie Mo’unga the most prominent among those. 

The nifty No.10 will make his 46th appearance in the black jersey, with New Zealand coach Ian Foster hoping is team can lay down a marker for their World Cup challenge later this year. Foster wasn’t sure if the line-up he picked was his first choice for that tournament, offering dry reply: “We’ll find out.”

“We’re still making a few decisions based on, I guess, a bigger picture in terms of making sure we get everyone in the best possible shape through the rest of the year. But in the meantime we’re delighted with this group.”

The All Blacks beat Argentina 41-12 in Mandoza in the opening Rugby Championship match last week.

“We answered a few questions [in Argentina],” Foster said. 

“We went into last week with some clear objectives about people and how we wanted to do things and this is another chance to test that. And there’s nothing better than playing South Africa. It brings out the best in both teams.

“We love these games and, yes, we will get a clear mark of where we’re at. But it’s also just another little step on the ladder.”

New Zealand XV: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke.

