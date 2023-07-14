Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya says she is elated at the outcome of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
In the case of Semenya vs Switzerland, “the court found, in particular, the applicant had not been afforded sufficient institutional and procedural safeguards in Switzerland to allow her to have her complaints examined effectively”.
Semenya refused to take testosterone level-reducing hormone treatment to be able to compete in her favoured international athletics events.
“I am elated at the outcome of the ruling. It has been a long time coming. I have and will always stand up for discrimination of any kind in sports. I have suffered a lot at the hands of the powers that be and have been treated poorly.
“The hard work I have put into being the athlete I am has been questioned. My rights were violated. My career was impacted. All of it is so damaging. Mentally, emotionally, physically, and financially,” she said in a statement.
Caster Semenya: 'I have and will always stand up for discrimination of any kind in sports'
Kodwa says Semenya ruling is a victory for women's rights and athletes
Semenya thanked her legal team for “their time, expertise and tirelessly fighting for what is right”.
“Justice has spoken but this is only the beginning. My case at the ECHR was against the ruling handed down by the government of Switzerland, and not World Athletics itself, but this decision will be significant for all sportspersons in throwing doubt on the future of all similar rules.
“My hope is Word Athletics and all sporting bodies reflect on the statements made by the ECHR and ensure they respect the dignity and human rights of the athletes they deal with,” she said.
