Sport

POLL | Do you think the Boks will win the Rugby Championship decider?

14 July 2023 - 12:01 By TIMESLIVE
Captain Eben Etzebeth warms up during a Springboks Captain's Run at Mount Smart Stadium on July 14 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Captain Eben Etzebeth warms up during a Springboks Captain's Run at Mount Smart Stadium on July 14 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image: Abigail Dougherty/Getty Images

While the Springboks remain confident about their play in the Rugby Championship, the team will be tested in what's expected to be a vicious battle against New Zealand this weekend.

Last week both teams had a fine start to the competition. The All Blacks claimed an impressive 41-12 victory over Argentina on Saturday, while the Boks thrashed Australia 43-12. 

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's game, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said he expected his team to face a thorough test against New Zealand.

“New Zealand have a strong pack of forwards and dangerous backs, and they showed last week what they can do when they have the space to convert their chances into points.

“We need to deliver a strong performance in all departments and our defence needs to be solid against them. This is an important match for both teams, with each team only playing three games in the competition this season,” Nienaber said.  



