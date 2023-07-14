POLL | Do you think the Boks will win the Rugby Championship decider?

While the Springboks remain confident about their play in the Rugby Championship, the team will be tested in what's expected to be a vicious battle against New Zealand this weekend.
Last week both teams had a fine start to the competition. The All Blacks claimed an impressive 41-12 victory over Argentina on Saturday, while the Boks thrashed Australia 43-12.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow's game, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said he expected his team to face a thorough test against New Zealand.
“New Zealand have a strong pack of forwards and dangerous backs, and they showed last week what they can do when they have the space to convert their chances into points.
“We need to deliver a strong performance in all departments and our defence needs to be solid against them. This is an important match for both teams, with each team only playing three games in the competition this season,” Nienaber said.
Image: Abigail Dougherty/Getty Images
After walloping Wallabies, Boks want to be even better against All Blacks
The Springboks won the first game of the competition before a packed, joyful home crowd at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria, but this time they will play in a less friendly Auckland stadium in New Zealand.
Boks centre Lukhanyo Am said he hoped the team could keep the winning momentum playing against New Zealand.
“South Africa are facing a different side so we will have a different challenge compared to the Aussies. We all know our strengths in the Bok team. We will focus on our set piece work and forwards creating opportunities for us as backs and try to capitalise on that,” he said.
