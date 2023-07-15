Sport

Proteas newbie Jeante Strydom excited to rub shoulders with netball legends

15 July 2023 - 10:52 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Jeante Strydom of the Fireballs during the Telkom Netball League, Division 1 match against Aloes at Heartfelt Arena on June 23, 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Proteas defender Jeante Strydom is thrilled at the opportunity to play in the same team as some netball legends at this year’s World Cup.

Strydom, 26, is part of the Proteas 12-member squad that will represent South Africa in the world showpiece in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6.

The Pretoria-born player will make her senior national team debut at the tournament after years of trying to break into the Proteas set-up.

She has been part of the Baby Proteas which is the SA U21 team that the player helped qualify for the 2017 Netball Youth World Cup but missed the actual tournament due to an injury.

Strydom believes the Proteas have some of the best players in the world right now, such as her idol Karla Pretorius, Bongi Msomi, Phumza Maweni, Lenize Potgieter and others.

Some of these players are heading to their third and fourth World Cups and likely to retire in a couple of years and Strydom’s goal is to play with them before they call time on their careers.

“For me playing a World Cup in front of our supporters is going to be very special and I’m really looking forward to that,” Strydom, who plays for the Golden Fireballs in South Africa, said.

“And another thing that I’m looking forward to is to play in a team with these netball heroines and legends.

“I’ve always said that I don’t want this group of Proteas players to retire at the World Cup and then I make it to the team after that.

“I wanted them to be my teammates, so I’m very excited to take to the court with these netball legends,” she said.

Strydom will head to the World Cup high in spirits after ticking off the list another dream of hers which is to play the sport professionally as she was recently signed by Southern Steel in the ANZ Premiership in New Zealand next year.

New Zealand are one of the netball powerhouses in the world and it will be an excellent development passage for Strydom to play there.

“We were busy with the Telkom Netball League when my agent contacted me and said there’s a team that is interested in me from New Zealand. They saw (video) clips of me, and they arranged a meeting,” she said.

“We had that meeting and two days later they sent an offer and a contract.

“That is one of my dreams to play netball professionally and now I have that opportunity to play professional netball in New Zealand. So, I’m very excited about that even if it’s far from home.

“I think playing in New Zealand will make me a better player as well,” Strydom said.

It won’t be the first time that Strydom will be plying her trade abroad as she had a stint with the Bond Bull Sharks Australia in 2019.

South Africa will get their campaign under way with a fixture against Wales on July 28 (6pm).

