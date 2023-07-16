Insatiable Djokovic ready for ultimate showdown with Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic likes nothing better than munching on Wimbledon's Centre Court turf on men's final day and after setting up what he billed as the “ultimate showdown” with Carlos Alcaraz, he now wants to gobble up a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

“He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast,” joked the Serbian who has bent down to eat a handful of grass from the most famous tennis arena after each one of his seven Wimbledon triumphs.

Djokovic has made no secret of his insatiable appetite to hoard more and more records as he looks to leave every rival, especially those whose names crop up in the Goat (Greatest of All Time) debate, in his shade.

For the first time in his career, Djokovic stands alone on top of the men's Grand Slam totem pole after he won the French Open last month to secure a 23rd major — moving ahead of his great rival Rafael Nadal on the all-time winners' list.

But that achievement has only fuelled the 36-year-old's burning desire.

Considering he honed his skills in a drained swimming pool converted into a makeshift tennis court while Nato was bombing Belgrade in 1999, it is not difficult to understand why winning the biggest prizes in tennis means so much to him.