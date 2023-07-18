Tennis' next superstar Alcaraz proved he is the real deal after Paris pain

The last time Carlos Alcaraz faced Novak Djokovic he was left so frightened the Spaniard turned into a nervous wreck and ended up suffering debilitating cramps that cruelly crushed his French Open dreams in front of a global audience.

What a difference five weeks can make.

Up against the same opponent, who had not lost at Wimbledon since 2016, Alcaraz was staring into an abyss as Djokovic roared to a 5-0 opening set lead in Sunday's All England Club finale.

But unlike the Roland Garros semifinals, Alcaraz had come into the Wimbledon showpiece armed with a newfound mental belief that he belongs among the elite.

That confidence carried him through a five-set, near five hour, roller-coaster on Sunday as he finally ended Djokovic's reign to usher in a new era at Wimbledon — a win that was being trumpeted as the changing of the guard in men's tennis.

“I did it for myself, not for tennis generation, honestly. It was great,” the 20-year-old said after subjecting 23-time major champion Djokovic to his first Centre Court defeat in a decade with a 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory.