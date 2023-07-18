Sport

Vingegaard deals Pogacar huge blow in Tour de France time trial

18 July 2023 - 18:32 By Julien Pretot
Team Jumbo–Visma's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium wearing the yellow jersey after winning stage 16 of the Tour de France from Passy to Combloux in France on July 18 2023.
Image: Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard destroyed rival Tadej Pogacar in Tuesday's individual time trial to gain a huge time and psychological edge in their fight for the Tour de France title.

The Danish rider won the 16th stage, clocking 32 minutes and 36 seconds over 22.4 kilometres from Passy to beat 2020 and 2021 Tour winner Pogacar by 1:38 and stretch his overall lead to 1:48.

Vingegaard made a strong start, reaching the first check point at 7.1km with a 16-second advantage over his rival.

The Dane took all the risks in the descending portions and reached the foot of the Cote de Domancy (2.5 at 9.4%) with a 31-second lead.

While the Jumbo-Visma leader stayed on his time trial bike, Pogacar gambled and switched for a lighter road bike, hoping to make up for some time in the climb.

It had no effect.

Pogacar did not look smooth while Vingegaard was flying, delivering a huge blow to the Slovenian ahead of Wednesday's gruelling 17th stage between Saint Gervais and Courchevel. 

Reuters

