Asgreen upsets sprint specialists as Vingegaard retains overall lead

Kasper Asgreen upset the sprint specialists when the won the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 185-km ride from Moutiers, at the end of a long breakaway to give his Soudal Quick-Step team their first victory in this year's race on Thursday.

Asgreen, the 2021 Tour of Flanders winner, perfectly timed his final effort with the peloton breathing down the neck of the four breakaway riders.