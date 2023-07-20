Sport

Asgreen upsets sprint specialists as Vingegaard retains overall lead

20 July 2023 - 18:39 By Reuters
Soudal–Quick-Step's Kasper Asgreen celebrates on the podium after winning stage 18.
Soudal–Quick-Step's Kasper Asgreen celebrates on the podium after winning stage 18.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Kasper Asgreen upset the sprint specialists when the won the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 185-km ride from Moutiers, at the end of a long breakaway to give his Soudal Quick-Step team their first victory in this year's race on Thursday.

Asgreen, the 2021 Tour of Flanders winner, perfectly timed his final effort with the peloton breathing down the neck of the four breakaway riders.

He beat Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, who were second and third, respectively.

Shortly after Asgreen crossed the line, Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the bunch sprint, having just been denied a fifth victory in this year's Tour.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

MORE:

Tour de France teams ask fans to be careful after selfie-seeker causes crash

Tour de France teams have urged spectators to be more careful after a fan trying to take a selfie caused a massive pile-up during Sunday's 15th stage.
Sport
3 days ago

DAVID ISAACSON | What if the Commonwealth Games were abandoned?

The smaller, lesser-funded sports would most likely feel the void, while the top athletes would probably barely notice
Sport
1 day ago

Robbie Hunter picks Louis Meintjes for another strong Tour de France

Retired cyclist bemoans the lack of grassroots system in SA and lack of resources, making it difficult to reach the top
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. Asgreen upsets sprint specialists as Vingegaard retains overall lead Sport
  2. Kolisi and Pollard remain on track for World Cup after injury scares Sport
  3. Sundowns playing top-class teams in Netherlands to prepare for gruelling season Sport
  4. Rugby Championship still a priority for Boks, but Nienaber also realistic Sport
  5. Safa appoints new head of women's football Soccer

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...