Kolisi and Pollard remain on track for World Cup after injury scares

Siya Kolisi and Handré Pollard remain on course with their rehabilitation from injuries ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said on Wednesday.

Pollard injured his calf — twice — while Kolisi injured his knee in April while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and underwent surgery. It was initially thought he’d miss the Boks’ World Cup defence but such has been the speed of his recovery that the team’s management hopes he will be available to play one of the final warm-up games against either Wales or New Zealand in the UK next month.

“We will not push them or force them to play if they are not medically clear,” Nienaber said.

“With rehab you start a programme and let's say there is swelling or a loss of range of movement, or whatever reason, you go a step back. If everything goes well hopefully they will make the Wales warm up game.”