Sport

Kolisi and Pollard remain on track for World Cup after injury scares

20 July 2023 - 17:58
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche are both on track with their rehabilitation from their respective injuries.
Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche are both on track with their rehabilitation from their respective injuries.
Image: Masi Losi

Siya Kolisi and Handré Pollard remain on course with their rehabilitation from injuries ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said on Wednesday. 

Pollard injured his calf — twice — while Kolisi injured his knee in April while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and underwent surgery. It was initially thought he’d miss the Boks’ World Cup defence but such has been the speed of his recovery that the team’s management hopes he will be available to play one of the final warm-up games against either Wales or New Zealand in the UK next month.

“We will not push them or force them to play if they are not medically clear,” Nienaber said.

“With rehab you start a programme and let's say there is swelling or a loss of range of movement, or whatever reason, you go a step back. If everything goes well hopefully they will make the Wales warm up game.”

Sanzaar U-20 Rugby Championship a boost for development in region

SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus described the creation of a new Under-20 Rugby Championship as long overdue, saying it would accelerate ...
Sport
6 hours ago

That match will be played on August 19 in Cardiff followed a week later by the Boks’ final warm-up encounter against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Nienaber said the pair could even be considered for selection if their recovery coincides with the Springboks’ opening World Cup match against Scotland on September 10.

“They have shown what they can do and in their cases you would pick them on that basis, even though they haven’t played a game before the World Cup. 

“In the time they have played, they have shown they are good enough. Siya in 2019, was the same — he played the warm-up game against Japan and that was all and he went straight into the World Cup and played very well in the tournament.” 

They have shown they can go into a big tournament or series even though they have had a major injury
Nienaber

“Handré had it similar with the British and Irish Lions [in 2021], when he had a knee problem, didn’t have a lot of playing time and he helped us to beat the Lions.

“They have shown they can go into a big tournament or series even though they have had a major injury. If they are medically cleared they will be picked.”

There was also good news for prop Ox Nche, who injured his pectoral muscle shortly before the opening Rugby Championship match with Australia. 

“If he is medically cleared he will come into the mix [for the warm-up games]. After [that kind] of injury there is not a lot you can do, probably just keep it still in a sling.

“He was with us in the gym, busy with his own rehab programme and the stuff that he is allowed to do. After talking to the medical team, he is probably four to five weeks away from playing again.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE

All Blacks put rest of the world on notice as they thump the Boks

New Zealand put the rest of the world on notice, with a dominant display, beating South Africa 35-20 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.
Sport
5 days ago

Despondent Jones remains convinced he can turn the Wallabies around

Australia coach Eddie Jones said he was 100% confident he could turn the Wallabies around before the World Cup despite a last- gasp loss to Argentina ...
Sport
2 days ago

Coach Foster delights in New Zealand's strong start and finish

Attitude and execution were the keys to New Zealand’s comprehensive 35-20 Rugby Championship bonus-point victory over South Africa in Auckland on ...
Sport
5 days ago

Time is running out as Boks have plenty to resolve before World Cup

Nienaber trusts that the experiments and rotations of the past two weeks will bear fruit in the long run
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. Asgreen upsets sprint specialists as Vingegaard retains overall lead Sport
  2. Kolisi and Pollard remain on track for World Cup after injury scares Sport
  3. Sundowns playing top-class teams in Netherlands to prepare for gruelling season Sport
  4. Rugby Championship still a priority for Boks, but Nienaber also realistic Sport
  5. Safa appoints new head of women's football Soccer

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...