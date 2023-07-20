McIlroy in good place to end long major drought at Open

Rory McIlroy is the bookmakers' favourite to win this week's British Open at Hoylake and the in-form Northern Irishman may never get a better chance to secure the fifth major title that has eluded him for so long.

McIlroy appeared to have the golfing world at his feet when he won the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool to secure his third major crown at the age of 25 and he claimed a fourth weeks later at the US PGA Championship.

Nine years on he has not added to that tally, but the omens are good. This despite painful memories of last year's Open at St Andrews when he was tied for the lead going into the last round but finished third behind champion Cameron Smith after the Australian shot a superb closing 64 to McIlroy's 70.

Victory at the Scottish Open on Sunday, however, continued a consistent year in which McIlroy has recorded eight top-10 finishes.

He was second at last month's US Open and the world number two is glad to be back at Hoylake.