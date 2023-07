Rugby Championship still a priority for Boks, but Nienaber also realistic

While not wanting to appear ‘soft’ about the outcome, Nienaber said that in terms of positive takeaways, the fact that the team gained a foothold and scored more points than the All Blacks in the final hour of the match deserved praise.

“People can say we want a good start, a fast start, but you can’t plan for a good start: you must be accurate, you mustn’t give penalties away and you must have intensity. That’s what we have to sort out between us and the players.”

Nevertheless Nienaber was getting the answers he needed in terms of having the right game plan and the right players to enforce the strategy. The next few weeks, starting with the Ellis Park match, followed by a trip to Buenos Aires and then two matches against Wales and New Zealand in the UK will allow more opportunities for match time for some of the players.

Citing the difficult of the Boks’ World Cup Pool, which includes Ireland, the no.1 ranked team and Scotland, who the Boks open against in Marseille on September 10, the no.5 ranked team, Nienaber said his side will have to be in play-off mode from the start of the tournament.

“All our pool matches are knockout games and you don’t want to go into a knockout game with players who haven’t played for a month. It will be crucial to strike the right balance in the next four matches,” he said.

TimesLIVE

