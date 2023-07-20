South African amateur Christo Lamprecht among 3 co-leaders at The Open

The last time an Englishman won The Open on English soil was Tony Jacklin in 1969. And only three amateurs have ever won The Open -- the last being Bobby Jones in 1930.

"It's pretty surreal," Lamprecht said. "It's nice to see a lot of work behind the scenes pay off. It's something I haven't dreamt of yet, but it's pretty cool."

The 6-foot-9 Lamprecht had the fortune of playing the first two rounds with a fellow South African he counts as a "ginormous mentor" -- Louis Oosthuizen, who won the 2010 Open in surprise fashion.

"I think that helped a lot to my score today," Lamprecht said. "... It was kind of a nice draw. I thought they rigged it by some means, but no, I loved it."

Grillo tied the lead during the afternoon wave by going 5-under over his final eight holes. He had trouble at the par-5 18th before draining a 51-foot uphill birdie putt to become a co-leader.

The Open offered up its usual buffet of links-style golf, with slopes and false fronts feeding golf balls into one of 82 pot bunkers.

European golfers like Rozner and Otaegui seemed to benefit, with Otaegui rolling in four birdies over his final seven holes.

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and 50-year-old Stewart Cink were tied at 3 under with Sweden's Alex Noren and World No. 8 Max Homa, who still had four holes to play.

Englishman Matthew Jordan, 27, has been a member at Royal Liverpool since age 7 and had the honor of hitting the first tee shot of the championship before completing a round of 69. Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth was also part of the group at 2 under, despite a double bogey at No. 8 and a bogey at the par-5 18th that counteracted five birdies.

A large tie at 1-under 70 included PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. Defending Open champ Cameron Smith of Australia opened with a 1-over 72.

