Harman stays four ahead at Open as Rahm makes big move

22 July 2023 - 20:55 By Reuters
Brian Harman of the U.S. and England's Tommy Fleetwood shake hands on the 18th green after finishing their third round.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

American Brian Harman led the British Open by four shots midway through his third round on Saturday as Spaniard Jon Rahm soared into contention with a course-record 63 at a soggy Hoylake.

Harman, seeking his first major title, dropped two shots in the first four holes before birdies at the fifth and ninth took him back to 10 under par, four ahead of Rahm, England's Tommy Fleetwood and Australian Jason Day.

World number three Rahm conjured up eight birdies in a majestic display of ball-striking to give himself a chance to win his third major crown and second of the year.

"That's the best round I've played on a links golf course ever," Rahm told reporters.

"Honestly, I'm just going to enjoy the afternoon with my family. There's nothing to be done. I've done a lot of good work this week to give myself an opportunity."

Norway's Viktor Hovland shot 66 to move to five under, level with Frenchman Antoine Rozner, American Cameron Young and Indian Shubhankar Sharma.

World number two Rory McIlroy collected three birdies before dropping back to three under as he bids for a fifth major title.

England's Alex Fitzpatrick carded 65 to finish on four under, two shots ahead of his brother Matt, the 2022 U.S. Open champion.

In wet conditions, the early starters struggled to make up significant ground.

Americans Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay completed flawless 67s to move to one under par but world number one Scottie Scheffler needed two late birdies to complete a 72 and finish at four over.

Scheffler admitted his chances of claiming a second major crown were slim.

"Unless a hurricane happens this afternoon," he said. "A hurricane and then some I think is what it's going to take for me to win."

Defending champion Cameron Smith of Australia made a battling 68 to finish at one under.

