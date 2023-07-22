Harman stays four ahead at Open as Rahm makes big move

American Brian Harman led the British Open by four shots midway through his third round on Saturday as Spaniard Jon Rahm soared into contention with a course-record 63 at a soggy Hoylake.

Harman, seeking his first major title, dropped two shots in the first four holes before birdies at the fifth and ninth took him back to 10 under par, four ahead of Rahm, England's Tommy Fleetwood and Australian Jason Day.

World number three Rahm conjured up eight birdies in a majestic display of ball-striking to give himself a chance to win his third major crown and second of the year.