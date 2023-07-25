Patience pays off for grateful Williams as he gets Bok start against Pumas

Ironically Williams owes his bigger role for the Sharks to an injury Hendrikse suffered during a Champions Cup game against Munster in April. Williams, who has earned three Test caps off the bench, was one of the few shining lights for the Sharks in their defeat to Leinster in the quarterfinals of the URC, while he also held his own against the princely Antoine Dupont in the Sharks’s Champions Cup exit, also at the quarterfinal stage.

“I was playing club rugby for College Rovers in Durban after school in 2014,” said Williams, who was born in Paarl. “If there is one thing that got me here, I’d say it is perseverance.

“I was at my first Bok training camp in 2021. It was a blessing in disguise I did not play at that early stage. I wasn’t ready.”

“I am finally ready now to play international rugby. It takes a lot to get to this point, you have to fight for everything, but I am grateful for the opportunity and the backing I’ve received from the management.”

The Williams/Manie Libbok halfback combination is certainly a mouth-watering prospect. Both are fleet of foot with excellent distribution skills, though he acknowledged his kicking, which underwent extra work at Monday’s training session, was an area that needed improvement.

Given the options the management has at its disposal for the No.9 slot, Saturday looms as a vital stage on which Williams must perform to seal his plane ticket to France in September.

TimesLIVE

