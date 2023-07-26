Kaizer Chiefs have reunited with Italian sportswear company Kappa for a new kit after 26 years, saying they hope the jersey will “inspire the players and Amakhosi nation alike” as fans decry eight years of trophy drought.
Amakhosi launched their new jersey for 2023-2024 at an event at The Galleria conference centre in Sandton on Tuesday before the Premier Soccer League season starts in August.
As the team showed off the gold and black home kit and green and gold away kit, fans on social media appealed for a trophy win.
Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said on Wednesday many changes have been made to the team, including a new coach and new players, and hoped this would restore the glory days.
“We are on a path to make sure we reach dominance again. To attract back the glory days.
“We know there is still a lot of work to do. Come August 6 [first PSL game] we will be much more geared up for the task at hand,” Motaung Jr told SABC News.
Head of Kappa South Africa Ricky Joseph, presenting the kit, said the company was ready to bring back the team’s glory days as a technical partner.
According to Amakhosi, Kappa partnered the team from 1989 to 1996 and during that time the club won 12 trophies.
“The launch of these distinctive jerseys marks an exciting new chapter for Kaizer Chiefs and Kappa.
“There is a reason Kappa is a technical partner to Kaizer Chiefs as the club reshuffles itself technically, we are going to add to that by giving them the best technical merchandise,” Joseph said.
Amakhosi's partnership with Kappa marks the end of its Nike sponsorship after 23 years.
POLL | Will bright new jersey for Kaizer Chiefs and team restructuring end years of trophy drought?
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/ Twitter
