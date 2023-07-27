American Lilly King, also 26, registered 2:20.95 and her compatriot Kate Douglas 2:21.22, while Tes Schouten of the Netherlands delivered a 2:21.71 at her national gala.
Tatjana Schoenmaker fires warning shot in search of first world title
Tatjana Schoenmaker fired a warning shot at her 200m breaststroke rivals as she clocked the fastest time of the semifinals at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Thursday.
The Olympic champion will fight for her first world title in Friday’s final (1.49pm South African time).
Schoenmaker cruised effortlessly like a torpedo in the semifinals on Thursday night, touching in 2 min 21.31sec, the fastest time of the session.
But more importantly, it was the 26-year-old’s best time since winning the Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 in a then 2:18.95 world record.
Until Thursday her 2:21.76 at Birmingham 2021 had been her speediest post-Olympic performance.
The South African star, who won the 100m breaststroke silver on Tuesday, arrived at this event with no shortage of pretenders for the 200m crown, all with faster times this year.
Strong finish by Tatjana Schoenmaker secures 100m silver at world champs
