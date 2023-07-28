Impact of African players has improved quality of NBA, says Adebayo

The star centre of Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo, believes the “toughness and never-quit attitude” of African players has made them outstanding teammates in the NBA.
Adebayo and a host of the NBA’s best coaches and players are in Johannesburg for the next four days as part of the organisation’s Basketball Without Borders (BWB) programme, which started out as a peace initiative but over two decades has developed into one of the premier youth development entities in the world.
Its success can be seen in the number of African players in the league for the 2022/2023 season.
Of the 16 players on the player rosters, Joel Embiid — who was named the Most Valuable Player — and Pascal Siakam took their first steps in the sport in the BWB camps.
“I think you find Africa players bring a certain toughness and a ‘never-quit attitude’ which is how we express ourselves. We play as hard as possible, you find that with every African player in the league,” said 26-year-old Adebayo, a two-time All Star.
Adebayo, who was born in New Jersey to a Nigerian father and insists he sees himself as an African player, said the elevation of African players alongside a host of stars from Europe and South America has helped make what was once a very American sport a global competition.
Citing Embiid’s impact at the Philadelphia 76ers in the past few years, Adebayo said the NBA was richer for the involvement of foreign players.
“It speaks volumes for Joel’s work ethic, behind the scenes, and it shows how basketball has grown over the years and how long it took for us to merge the NBA with the internationals.
“I am glad it has happened. It has definitely got a lot more people interested.
“It’s definitely meant the League’s got more viewership from all over the world, which brings extra excitement, entertainment, which is what you want, you want the game to be enjoyable and for people who come to games to have fun.”
With the past five MVP awards going to international players and this year’s title winning run by the Denver Nuggets headlined by their star centre Nikola Jokic from Serbia, there have been concerns in the US that foreign players are becoming too dominant. Adebayo disagrees.
“I don’t think they are taking over. They have paved the way for new respect for the international game and everyone in the US respects the international players,” he said.
The BWB camp will finish on Monday.
