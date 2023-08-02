“Among other things, I was part of previous Olympic, Youth Olympic and Commonwealth Games; Western Province and Stormers rugby; Springbok Sevens teams; the Fifa World Cup (2010); the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup (2023); and the Australian Netball Team. I was also head of medical services for numerous Two Oceans Marathons,” she said in a post on the university website.
“In 2022 I assisted the Proteas with their medical screening for the Commonwealth Games and after this they asked me to join them earlier this year.
“My love for sport comes from school where I enjoyed participating in a wide variety of sports. And to work with athletes, teams and events is always super exciting."
Explaining a key aspect of her role leading up to the World Cup, she said: “First, each player undergoes a detailed medical screening a few months before the event. This includes a full medical and musculoskeletal screen. Various specific tests are done, such as a range of blood tests and electrocardiograms. Then the medical findings are addressed.
“Common deficiencies in women athletes include iron and vitamin D deficiencies. Weaknesses in the musculoskeletal system are addressed by giving the players specific rehabilitation programmes to follow.
“Second, ongoing monitoring of players is important. Our aim is to protect the health of the athlete."
She added her role as team doctor presented an opportunity to gather data on athletes playing netball.
TimesLIVE
Passion for medicine and sport turns into a win for Spar Proteas team doctor
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023
Combining two passions, medicine and sport, as a career choice paved the way for Stellenbosch University academic Dr Karen Schwabe to be appointed as the Spar Proteas team doctor for the Netball World Cup.
“Extremely blessed and proud,” is how Schwabe feels about landing the role.
Based at the university’s Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine, she has more than two decades' experience of working in the sports medicine field, including the pre-screening and medical care of the Proteas up to the World Cup.
Image: Division of Sport Science - Stellenbosch University / Facebook
“Among other things, I was part of previous Olympic, Youth Olympic and Commonwealth Games; Western Province and Stormers rugby; Springbok Sevens teams; the Fifa World Cup (2010); the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup (2023); and the Australian Netball Team. I was also head of medical services for numerous Two Oceans Marathons,” she said in a post on the university website.
“In 2022 I assisted the Proteas with their medical screening for the Commonwealth Games and after this they asked me to join them earlier this year.
“My love for sport comes from school where I enjoyed participating in a wide variety of sports. And to work with athletes, teams and events is always super exciting."
Explaining a key aspect of her role leading up to the World Cup, she said: “First, each player undergoes a detailed medical screening a few months before the event. This includes a full medical and musculoskeletal screen. Various specific tests are done, such as a range of blood tests and electrocardiograms. Then the medical findings are addressed.
“Common deficiencies in women athletes include iron and vitamin D deficiencies. Weaknesses in the musculoskeletal system are addressed by giving the players specific rehabilitation programmes to follow.
“Second, ongoing monitoring of players is important. Our aim is to protect the health of the athlete."
She added her role as team doctor presented an opportunity to gather data on athletes playing netball.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz knock out Brazil, reach last 16 of World Cup
Police report more theft cases at Netball World Cup hotels
Ticket prices, Proteas' transformation are issues at Netball World Cup
Kiwi coach Taurua 's**t scared' of Proteas counterpart Plummer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos