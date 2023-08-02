Sport

Passion for medicine and sport turns into a win for Spar Proteas team doctor

02 August 2023 - 16:11 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Fans during the Netball World Cup 2023, pool C match between Jamaica and South Africa at Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Fans during the Netball World Cup 2023, pool C match between Jamaica and South Africa at Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

Combining two passions, medicine and sport, as a career choice paved the way for Stellenbosch University academic Dr Karen Schwabe to be appointed as the Spar Proteas team doctor for the Netball World Cup. 

“Extremely blessed and proud,” is how Schwabe feels about landing the role.

Based at the university’s Institute of Sport and Exercise Medicine, she has more than two decades' experience of working in the sports medicine field, including the pre-screening and medical care of the Proteas up to the World Cup.

Dr Karen Schwabe.
Dr Karen Schwabe.
Image: Division of Sport Science - Stellenbosch University / Facebook

“Among other things, I was part of previous Olympic, Youth Olympic and Commonwealth Games; Western Province and Stormers rugby; Springbok Sevens teams; the Fifa World Cup (2010); the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup (2023); and the Australian Netball Team. I was also head of medical services for numerous Two Oceans Marathons,” she said in a post on the university website. 

“In 2022 I assisted the Proteas with their medical screening for the Commonwealth Games and after this they asked me to join them earlier this year. 

“My love for sport comes from school where I enjoyed participating in a wide variety of sports. And to work with athletes, teams and events is always super exciting." 

Explaining a key aspect of her role leading up to the World Cup, she said: “First, each player undergoes a detailed medical screening a few months before the event. This includes a full medical and musculoskeletal screen. Various specific tests are done, such as a range of blood tests and electrocardiograms. Then the medical findings are addressed.

“Common deficiencies in women athletes include iron and vitamin D deficiencies. Weaknesses in the musculoskeletal system are addressed by giving the players specific rehabilitation programmes to follow.  

“Second, ongoing monitoring of players is important. Our aim is to protect the health of the athlete."

She added her role as team doctor presented an opportunity to gather data on athletes playing netball.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz knock out Brazil, reach last 16 of World Cup

A courageous Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday to reach the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women's World Cup ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Police report more theft cases at Netball World Cup hotels

Five theft cases have been reported involving Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore and Jamaica.
News
7 hours ago

Ticket prices, Proteas' transformation are issues at Netball World Cup

Continuing ticket pricing issues and on- court race representation of the Spar Proteas took centre stage in a press briefing by Netball World Cup ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Kiwi coach Taurua 's**t scared' of Proteas counterpart Plummer

As New Zealand prepare to take on South Africa in their crucial 2023 Netball World Cup clash on Wednesday, Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua has ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ellis hails Banyana warriors who ‘never stop fighting’ Soccer
  2. Edson Castillo is the real deal, say Kaizer Chiefs players and coach Soccer
  3. Banyana heroines! SA earn last-gasp win against Italy to reach World Cup last 16 Soccer
  4. Passion for medicine and sport turns into a win for Spar Proteas team doctor Sport
  5. Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz knock out Brazil, reach last 16 of World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem