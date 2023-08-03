Netball Proteas beat Uganda but World Cup semifinals out of reach

It was always going to be a mountain to climb for the Spar Proteas.

They were set a daunting target of beating Uganda by 64 points or more to sneak through to the semifinals but it proved an understandable mission impossible as their second preliminary stage group G match ended 52-50 at Cape Town International Convention Centre.

South Africa were made to work hard for the win by two points, but it was not enough and they probably felt like those football teams on Champions League nights where you can win but still bomb out of the competition.

The Spar Proteas ended the preliminary stages equal on seven points with New Zealand but the Silver Ferns go through because of their superior goal difference.

New Zealand proceed to the semis with irresistible Jamaica, who have won all their five matches and will fancy their chances in the knockout stages if they continue with that form.