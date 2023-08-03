“But winning by a big margin is not the focus. They are a good side and we respect them. We were disappointed with our third quarter against Jamaica [in a costly first preliminary stage defeat] and the players spoke about how we can’t let the opposition go up that much.
Plummer expects battle from Uganda as Netball Proteas shoot for semis
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023
Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer is expecting a tough battle from Uganda in their final Netball World Cup preliminary stage match at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Thursday (4pm) as they look to book a place in the semifinals.
Wednesday evening's thrilling draw between the Proteas and New Zealand in pool G means there is still a slim chance for South Africa to progress to the semis, though their fate is not entirely in their hands.
South Africa need Jamaica to beat New Zealand on Thursday (11am) and the Proteas have to do the same against Uganda.
The Proteas have an inferior goal percentage, so they might need a big win.
Plummer said Uganda pose a different threat from New Zealand.
“Uganda have been playing really well at this World Cup. They have a totally different style of play, different from what we had against New Zealand on Wednesday, and we have to work around that.
“They have grown over the past few years and hopefully we can challenge them right to the end of the match.”
The exciting draw against Zealand was secured through a stunning, last-minute shot by goal attacker Nichole Taljaard with three seconds remaining.
“She took the shot and nailed it, which was fantastic,” Plummer said.
“But Uganda on Thursday is a different story. Uganda are coming [to play] and they are coming with a totally different style from what we got against New Zealand.”
Captain Bongiwe Msomi urged her teammates not to underestimate Uganda.
“I don’t think you can aim to go against Uganda and think you are going to score as many goals. It will be about grinding quarter by quarter and if we can go with a big margin, that’s what we are going to do.
Magnificent Netball Proteas draw World Cup thriller against Kiwis
